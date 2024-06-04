NIL approved for Florida prep athletes

Florida has joined other states — 35 of them — and approved NIL language for high school athletes.

Athletes, who could not be paid a few years ago due to NCAA college rules, can now earn money for the Name Image Likeness on the prep level.

Per FloridaHSfootball.com:

NIL: FHSAA BOD has unanimously approved the NIL language which makes Florida the 36th state to adopt NIL language for high school athletics.

This could lead to more competition for athletes’ services as well as them looking for better places to play sports on the prep level.

The more visibility, the better opportunity for NIL gains. That said, it also gives local businesses the opportunity to cut deals with athletes to keep them in the area …

The Florida High School Athletic Association has approved #NIL for high school players. There will be high school players who earn more than their coaches. — Matt Hayes (@MattHayesCFB) June 4, 2024

