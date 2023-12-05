Nikolaj Ehlers with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Nikolaj Ehlers (Winnipeg Jets) with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 12/04/2023
Nikolaj Ehlers (Winnipeg Jets) with a Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 12/04/2023
Who will be the starting quarterback for the Jets in their next game? It's a mystery.
The Jaguars are in the hunt for the top playoff seed in the AFC with a few weeks left in the regular season.
Daniels is the prohibitive favorite ahead of the two Pac-12 quarterbacks.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Michael Smith joins Vincent Goodwill on his birthday to talk about getting old, not realizing you’ve passed your peak until you’ve passed it, up and coming young teams in the NBA and whatever happened between LeBron James and Ime Udoka.
The expanded playoff is just a year away, but it would have been nice to have this season.
Dell received medical treatment on the field and was in obvious pain.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Head coach Mike Vrabel announced that Aukerman is being replaced by special-teams assistant coach Tom Quinn.
Tyrod Taylor could return to the Giants soon.
The Saints quarterback is having a rough season.
Week 13 offered some signature performances, provided clarity for some teams and confusion for others. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game to provide their instant fantasy analysis and reaction to all the Sunday action in Week 13.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab react to every game from the Week 13 NFL Sunday slate as they attempt to get ahead of the biggest storylines of the week and give their instant analysis to every game. Fitz and Frank start off by highlighting a wild Sunday night game, where Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers made a statement that they are to be taken seriously in a tight NFC Wild Card race. The San Francisco 49ers left no doubt that they should be atop everyone's power rankings this week and the race for the first overall pick is heating up with the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots both refusing to win games. Later, Fitz and Frank react to each and every game from the weekend, highlighting the Los Angeles Rams on a win streak and staying in the playoff hunt, C.J. Stroud and the rest of the AFC South continuing to outperform expectations, Tyreek Hill for MVP (again) and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the episode by looking ahead to the Monday night game, as the Jacksonville Jaguars will attempt to keep rolling against a Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals.
The Jets benched Tim Boyle midway through their fifth-straight loss on Sunday afternoon.
Mike Evans is now the first receiver in NFL history to have at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 10 seasons in the league.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers at Eagles game.
The Niners are eager to get another chance to beat the Eagles after losing in last season's NFC title game.
The Eagles' star quarterback's injury situation adds to an already rough afternoon for Philadelphia.
Houston earned a key victory in the AFC playoff race over Denver.