Nikolai Bujnowski on Rutgers football commitment: ‘Being able to represent New Jersey for me is huge’

Nikolai Bujnowski committed to Rutgers football on Saturday afternoon as the Scarlet Knights add another offensive lineman to a unit that has upgraded its overall talent the past couple of recruiting cycles.

In late January, Bujnowski announced that he was leaving Virginia Tech after two seasons at Blacksburg. The former standout offensive lineman at Paramus Catholic, he joined the Hokies as a Preferred Walk On (PWO) and part of their 202 recruiting class.

He spent two years with Virginia Tech, taking a redshirt his first season and then participating as part of the scout team his second season with the ACC program.

Now Bujnowski returns to New Jersey with the chance to make an impact at Rutgers.

“I chose Rutgers for many different reasons. First reason was I loved the coaching staff. (Coach) Schiano is someone who I can tell cares about his players and everyone was so genuine,” Bujnowski told Rutgers Wire on Saturday night. “Rutgers is also close to home which is always a plus to be able to see family when I have some time off. I did not visit any other schools physically but many coaches reached out.”

Boise State and Pittsburgh were programs that had reached out Bujnowski as well after he entered the transfer portal.

A return to New Jersey was important for the center, giving him a chance to now represent his home state.

“Being able to represent New Jersey for me is huge. Growing up a Jersey kid, there’s always a chip on your shoulder and the nature of how competitive it is what makes football so exciting for me,” Bujnowski said. “To be able to compete at the highest level of college football while repping New Jersey is something that I will always hold close to my heart.”

