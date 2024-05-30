Would a Nikola Vucevic-Warriors trade make sense for the Bulls?

The Chicago Bulls need to figure out how they want to approach the 2024 offseason. For the past few years, they’ve tried to push forward toward the playoffs, but it makes more sense for them to tear things down and plan for the future. Whether or not they will do it is another question.

That said, if they decide to begin a new rebuild, they would have to consider trading all of their stars. One of those guys is big man Nikola Vucevic, who the Bulls just re-signed last offseason. A team that could potentially be interested is the Golden State Warriors.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested a mock deal that would send Vucevic to Golden State, and the Chicago Bulls Central YouTube channel discussed the idea.

Vucevic’s presence in the Warriors’ frontcourt would be solid, but what would Golden State send back that the Bulls would want in return?

