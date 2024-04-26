Nikola Vucevic travels to support Magic at playoff game vs. Cavaliers

In 2021, the Chicago Bulls decided they were done with rebuilding. At the trade deadline, they made a move for big man Nikola Vucevic, and the following summer, they added DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso in free agency. They went all in, trying to make a push for the playoffs.

Unfortunately, in the three seasons since then, they’ve only made the playoffs one time. And that was the first year. They lost in the first round, winning just one game in the process. For the past two years, the Bulls have finished the season with a below-.500 record and got eliminated by the Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament.

However, despite just re-upping with the Bulls this past summer, Vucevic still has love for his former squad. The Orlando Magic are in the playoffs, taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Vucevic pulled up to support them in their first home game.

OMG LOOK WHO IS HERE 🫶VOOOOOOOCH pic.twitter.com/dLVcsXa9fi — Fuchsia (@fyoosha) April 25, 2024

They got a win, so the Magic and Bulls have officially won the same number of playoff games since the trade in 2021.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire