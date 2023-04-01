Nikola Vucevic with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets

The Mavericks were booed off their own court on Friday night, and star Luka Dončić said he’s not having fun playing anymore.
Michael Jordan is expected to keep a minority share of the franchise when a deal is reached.
What a way to spend a Saturday in San Diego.
SDSU was down 14 at one point in the second half.
Former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua won an unimpressive unanimous decision Saturday in London, England, over Jermaine Franklin. Joshua is at a crossroads in his career at this stage.
Tyler Bratton took his brief case and left the building.
“It makes you wonder, how welcome are we really as past Masters champions?”
The biggest wrestling card of the year continues as WWE’s WrestleMania “goes Hollywood.” Here's how to watch it.
The 2022 consensus National Player of the Year is projected as the No. 1 pick in the draft.
It's not the Final Four anyone expected, but it should be entertaining.
Jake Cronenworth excelled upon joining the Padres prior to the 2020 MLB season.
"It's OK to ask for help."
The “one-and-done” era of college basketball will continue for the foreseeable future.
Oddsmakers like the chances of quarterbacks getting taken with the top two selections.
If you're still in the hunt for a fantasy hockey championship, we have pickups for you to consider ahead of the extended final week.
In this edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald reminds everyone to chill about Pro Day workouts, praises WR prospect Jaxon Smith-Njigba and looks at a surprising college program producing strong draft prospects.
LSU plays Virginia Tech before two of the best players in the country square off as Iowa faces South Carolina.
In addition to increased pace of play, this season might bring a spike in steals.
The Astros began their World Series title defense Thursday against the White Sox, but it didn't go as they planned.
The Celtics blew out the Bucks, then Thanasis got into it with Blake.