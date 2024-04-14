Nikola Vucevic finishes through contact

Woods has never posted a higher score, but he is committed to playing in all four majors this year.
The New York Knicks go into the NBA playoffs as the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed after a 120–119 win over the Chicago Bulls, coupled with the Milwaukee Bucks losing to the Orlando Magic.
Keep up with the final round action at Augusta National here with Yahoo Sports.
Scheffler was the runaway pre-tournament favorite and birdied No. 18 on Saturday to take the solo lead.
Victor Wembanyama's rookie NBA season is finished. The San Antonio Spurs will sit him in Sunday's regular-season finale. Where does his first season rank among the league's greats?
Viktor Hovland had two doubles and a triple on Friday, and he missed the cut at the Masters for the first time in his career
Strider made only two starts this season before suffering the injury.
International basketball prospect Alex Sarr declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Playing this season for Perth in Australia's National Basketball League, Sarr is projected as a No. 1 overall selection.
Tiger Woods made his 24th consecutive cut at the Masters, setting a new record.
It's hard to find a good starting linebacker these days, which may make these guys all the more worthy of a dice roll come the NFL Draft.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
The 2025 season will encompass 24 races and begin two weeks later than the 2024 season did.
There's a couple Day 1 prospects in the estimation of Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and decent depth beyond that.
There's no first-round stud this year, but plenty of guys with varying skill sets teams can plug in right away.
Keep up with all of the action from Augusta National on Friday here with Yahoo Sports.
It looks like Michigan's J.J. McCarthy will stay home, despite receiving an invite back in February.
Tiger Woods may not be what he once was, but his legion of fans is still enthralled with him at Augusta.
With the 2023-24 NBA season coming to an end, here's one voter's award ballot, breaking down the top candidates — and declaring the winners.
Let's check in on the teams that have helped — or hurt — their chances of reaching the playoffs the most through 2 weeks of play.
It's a good year to need a cornerback, even if there isn't a can't-miss prospect out there.