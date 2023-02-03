Nikola Vucevic with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Mark Williams (Charlotte Hornets) with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls, 02/02/2023
The Bulls defeated the Hornets, 114-98. Nikola Vucevic recorded 17 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists for the Bulls, while DeMar DeRozan added 15 points, four rebounds, and seven assists in the victory. LaMelo Ball tallied 19 points, eight rebounds, and six assists for the Hornets in the losing effort. The Bulls improve to 24-27 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 15-38.
"Quite frankly, I've been busting his ass for years."
Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have added another impressive accomplishment to their remarkable 2022-23 NBA campaign.
George Kittle always makes sure the vibes are in good shape on the 49ers' sideline. Even in a season-ending 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Knicks are in a great position to make a deal. The type of trade, whether big or small, buying or selling, or financially motivated or not, remains to be seen. As mentioned in HoopsHype's trade guide, New York's stability this season, and its ...
See what Rob Gronkowski had to say to Tom Brady following the GOAT's second retirement announcement
During an otherwise drama-free night for the Celtics at TD Garden, ball boy Octavio Cruz provided the entertainment when he had to dash off the court to avoid a Nets fast break -- much to the delight of Grant Williams and the Boston bench.
Steven Alker announced Thursday that his caddie, Sam Workman, 55, has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Mitchell said after the game he was just defending himself.
Wisconsin travelled to Ohio State on Thursday, defeating the Buckeyes 65-60.
Charles McDonald's third mock draft this cycle is loaded with intrigue. Are you happy with your team's selection?
LaMelo Ball asked a referee to call a technical foul on Tuesday, then was ejected for the first time in his career on Thursday against the Bulls.
Ja'Marr Chase has had at least five catches in each of the seven career postseason games in which he's played.
"He was a friend of mine. He is a friend of mine. I just haven't seen him. But I always really enjoyed playing with him and being around him."
Jimmy Garoppolo seems to be on his way out from the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent. Could these five teams make the call?
Ohio State never led and dropped its eighth game in its last nine on a night where coach Chris Holtmann was ejected.
LeBron James finishes with 26 points to move to within 63 of the all-time scoring record in the Lakers' 112-111 comeback victory over the Indiana Pacers.
The Wisconsin Badgers beat Ohio State, 65-60, Thursday night despite not hitting a field goal during the final 7 minutes 12 seconds of the game.