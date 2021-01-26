Nikola Vucevic with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Nikola Vucevic (Orlando Magic) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/25/2021
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) -- Clemson linebacker Mike Jones Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal, becoming the first player to be leaving the Tigers' top 15 defense that was projected to have all 11 starters returning next season.
Tom Brady earned himself a nice chunk of change with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field.
Aaron Rodgers wasn't a fan of his coach's decision on the biggest play of the game.
It would make sense in so many ways.
Such a sweet moment between Tom Brady and his son.
Ex-Lions GM Martin Mayhew, who once said he'd win a Super Bowl if he had '22 Matthew Staffords,' now may have a chance to acquire his old draft pick
Facing a one-point deficit in the game’s final seconds, it was Miles McBride who came up big for the Mountaineers.The
Tom Brady's former boss apparently was among the many to reach out to the QB after the Buccaneers punched their ticket to the Super Bowl.
Kevin King did not have his best game Sunday. The Packers cornerback, who played after being questionable with a back injury, gave up a 39-yard touchdown to Scotty Miller on the next-to-last play of the first half and drew a penalty for defensive pass interference on Tyler Johnson late in the fourth quarter. But King [more]
The superstar wide receiver looked on from across the field after his Buffalo Bills missed out on their opportunity to go to the Super Bowl.
Conor McGregor had a response for Khabib, too.
The Green Bay Packers’ 2020 season came down to one decision. And it was the wrong decision. As time passes, more and more people inside and outside the organization will realize how wrong it was. After landing in a 28-10 hole that created a clear sense that the game was over, the Packers clawed back. [more]
Just before halftime of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen took the snap, rolled to his right, and threw the ball away an instant before stepping out of bounds at the 9-yard line. The officials mistakenly ruled him out of bounds. And then the NFL officiating department made a much bigger mistake. The [more]
It's understandably a tough time for New England Patriots fans right now, but CBS Sports' Tony Romo provided a little optimism during the AFC title game broadcast.
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has already started making some of the tough decisions he believes can help Baltimore negotiate the leap from playoff qualifier to Super Bowl champion. After releasing running back Mark Ingram and quarterback Robert Griffin III last week, DeCosta announced Monday that the Ravens won't re-sign All-Pro long snapper Morgan Cox. The 34-year-old Cox was the initial component of a highly successful placekicking unit that includes holder Sam Koch and second-team All-Pro Justin Tucker, the most accurate field-goal kicker in NFL history.
Back home, LeBron James kept the Lakers perfect on the road. James went on a scoring tear in the fourth quarter, getting 21 of his 46 points with a variety of dazzling shots and plays only he seems to make, leading Los Angeles to a 115-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. Anthony Davis added 17 points as the defending NBA champions improved to 10-0 away from home.
‘Notorious’ was gracious in defeat, as was his coach
Corey Linsley‘s future is up in the air as the Packers center approaches free agency for the first time. But it was quarterback Aaron Rodgers who started a firestorm of speculation when he brought up his own “uncertain” future in Sunday’s postgame press conference. Linsley may have sent snaps to Rodgers for the last seven [more]
There's no love lost for the GOAT.
Tony Romo called it back in Week 12 as the Chiefs and Buccaneers regular-season game wrapped up.