Nikola Vucevic

Yahoo Sports Videos

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was back on the Pat McAfee Show to “clarify” his divisive COVID comments from last week, Odell Beckham Jr. cleared waivers and is now a free agent, and the Jokic brothers created a Twitter account and are ready to battle the Morris twins after the Nikola Jokic - Marcus Morris dustup, which earned Jokic a suspension and Morris a hefty fine. PLUS: Former NBA All-Star Deron Williams will fight former NFL running back Frank Gore on the undercard of a Jake Paul fight. Yes you read that correctly.