Nikola Vucevic
Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists before the NBA MVP was ejected for violently slamming his shoulder into Markieff Morris, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 113-96 on Monday night. The Heat said Morris has an apparent neck injury. Jokic said he saw a replay of the altercation and recoiled when he saw how hard Morris’ head hit the floor.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was back on the Pat McAfee Show to “clarify” his divisive COVID comments from last week, Odell Beckham Jr. cleared waivers and is now a free agent, and the Jokic brothers created a Twitter account and are ready to battle the Morris twins after the Nikola Jokic - Marcus Morris dustup, which earned Jokic a suspension and Morris a hefty fine. PLUS: Former NBA All-Star Deron Williams will fight former NFL running back Frank Gore on the undercard of a Jake Paul fight. Yes you read that correctly.
MIAMI (AP) After Denver's Nikola Jokic and Miami's Markieff Morris hit one another, the NBA hit back. Jokic has been suspended one game for shoving Morris in the back, the league announced Tuesday night. Morris won't be playing on Wednesday, either: The Heat said he has a neck injury, diagnosed as whiplash, and has been ruled out from Miami's matchup at the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday to continue the homestand.
TNT's Charles Barkley rips into Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons for his latest actions.
"I felt like coming in, the rule change wouldn't affect me, because... I don't do the trick plays, and t's just unacceptable."
The Hick From French Lick was a master of psychological warfare on the court.
The Packers have offered Beckham Jr. a veteran minimum contract, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
The Warriors are off to a blazing start and it's not all Steph Curry.
Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has three teams atop his list of preferred destinations in free agency - but don't rule out the Patriots.
Candace Parker can do it all.
Michigan Wolverines basketball game time, TV channel info, radio, score updates and analysis as they play the Buffalo Bulls to start the season.
Bears pass rusher Cassius Marsh was hit with taunting flag... and by Tony Corrente. The penalty helped the Steelers score a field goal and Matt Nagy's team lost by two points.
Jokic's shove on Monday resulted in discipline handed down by the NBA.
The Thunder, on the heel of beating the Lakers and Spurs, moved up three spots in the Rookie Wire's NBA power rankings.
Caleb Love pumps in 22 points and Brady Manek supplies 20 points as UNC rolls to open the new season and christen its new era under coach Hubert Davis
This fight didn't end well for Anderson Silva's son, Gabriel.