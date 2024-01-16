Nikola Vucevic with a 2 Pt vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
The statue of Dwyane Wade will be unveiled in fall 2024
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by David Dennis Jr. from Andscape to talk about growing up in the civil rights movement and the NBA’s punishment system.
Ten teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 lost at least one game, including two of the three final undefeated teams that were ranked in the top five.
LaPorta left the Lions' Week 18 game with a knee injury
The Lions were on the bad end of what looked like another bad call.
Draymond Green has missed the past 16 games for the Warriors after his second suspension this season.
Jordan Love and the Packers had their way with the Cowboys in a 48-32 win.
A pair of pick 6s blew the game open for the Texans in the second half.
The Chiefs didn't need any help against the Dolphins. But they got some on a late touchdown drive.
The 2024 Olympics provide a major exposure opportunity for the NBA.
Bulls color commentator Stacey King called the reaction "classless" and "the worst thing I've ever seen in my life."
The forecast called for 40-mph winds for the early Sunday game.
The Browns are the most heavily backed team at BetMGM.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Denzel Ward was limited in practice.
Saban, Belichick, Carroll, Woods and a new-look NFL playoffs all combined for a momentous, nothing-will-ever-be-quite-the-same week.
Three games will take place in London, and one game will be held in Munich.
Texas said Friday it was "just getting started" with a video of Sarkisian.
Jason Fitz is joined by his trusty sidekick Frank Schwab as the dynamic duo get ready for the first round of NFL playoff games this weekend. Fitz and Frank start off by reacting to the big news of the day: Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick are both no longer head coaches of their respective teams. The duo discuss the fallout of these moves and what could be next for the legendary coaches and their teams. Next, Fitz and Frank preview every Wild Card game this weekend by asking one big question that will get answered by Monday night. The duo go back and forth on Joe Flacco's ceiling, Buffalo's ability to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Rams and their matchup against the Detroit secondary, how bad the Philadelphia Eagles are and much more. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives his unique insight into the end of the Bill Belichick era in New England, as well as his thoughts on the Pete Carroll and Mike Vrabel departures.
Ewers is back for a third season with the Longhorns.