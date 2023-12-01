Advertisement

Nikola Vučević: LaVine, DeRozan missing had nothing to do with big win

NBC Sports Chicago

Nikola Vučević doesn't think Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan's absence was the reason the Bulls played with more aggression and team cohesion on Thursday vs. the Bucks

