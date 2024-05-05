Nikola Petkovic scores first MLS goal to help Charlotte beat Timbers 2-0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nikola Petkovic scored his first MLS goal, Enzo Copetti also scored and FC Charlotte beat the Portland Timbers 2-0 Saturday night.

Kristijan Kahlina stopped three shots, and had his third shutout of the season, for Charlotte (4-5-2).

Charlotte went in having lost back-to-back games and won for just the second time in last six matches.

Petkovic took a pass from Nathan Byrne near the corner of the penalty area, paused briefly before exploding past two defenders and scoring with a side-footer from the center of the area to make it 1-0 in the 54th minute. The 21-year-old Serbian, in his first MLS season, missed a pair of opportunities in the opening minutes.

Copetti, who scored six goals in his first MLS season a year ago, capped the scoring in the first minute of stoppage time with his first goal of 2024. Copetti beat defender to Zac McGraw to a loose ball and raced toward the goal and scored from just inside the area.

Maxime Crépeau has three saves for the Timbers.

Portland (2-5-4) is winless in eight consecutive games after winning two of its first three to open the season.

