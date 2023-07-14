Nikola Kalinic signs with Rams

The Rams have signed free agent tight end Nikola Kalinic, the team announced Friday.

The Colts waived Kalinic in May, and he had workouts with the Packers, Browns and Falcons.

Kalinic, 26, spent last season with the Colts, earning a promotion from the practice squad to the active roster during the season. He played seven games with two starts and his only stat was one kickoff return for 15 yards.

Kalinic played 47 snaps on offense and 42 on special teams in 2022, his first career NFL action.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats selected Kalinic in the second round of the 2019 CFL draft out of York University. He appeared in 30 games in two seasons with the team and totaled 23 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns.