Nikola Jokic scores 50, MVP hype surges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Ellentuck
·13 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nikola Jokic's MVP campaign reached a new height when the center scored a career-high 50 points with 12 assists and eight rebounds on Saturday night. Haters will point to the fact that the Nuggets lost to the Kings, 119-114, but sometimes it's OK to appreciate an individual's performance — especially on a night where a 6'11 center put up Hall of Fame point guard numbers.

Jokic's reign this season has been beyond impressive even if his Nuggets team hasn't been. In his sixth season, the 25-year-old is averaging a career-high 26.1 points on 56.7% shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from 3-point range, 11.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.6 blocks. It's a shame his teammates have been injured for portions of the season, resulting in a 12-10 record nearly one-third of the way into the season. But don't mistake the losing for Jokic failing to meet his incredibly high standards. He's crushing them.

On Saturday, Jokic took 33 shots, handling the Nuggets offense with both Gary Harris and Jamal Murray sidelined. He made 22 of them, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range. In 41 minutes, he only turned the ball over once while dishing 12 assists. He also blocked three shots and snagged a steal. That's absurd. The very existence of a player built like him who succeeds in the ways he does is absurd.

Whether or not Jokic wins the award will come down to how Denver finishes the year compared to Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and the Lakers, Kevin Durant and the Nets, Joel Embiid and the Sixers, Stephen Curry and the Warriors, or maybe another star who'll join the fold. But there's no doubt Jokic has taken yet another leap forward as not only one of the best centers in the league but one of the best players in the league. Fantasy managers who have the No. 1 player in 9-cat leagues already knew this.

Now let's talk about the 11 games played on Saturday night.

Knicks 110, Trail Blazers 99

The great

Damian Lillard — In his first game back from an abdominal strain, Lillard was fantastic, scoring 29 points on 10-of-20 shooting with nine assists. He added four steals, nine assists, and four rebounds in 38 minutes.

Enes Kanter — Kanter posted his seventh consecutive double-double of the season with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting with 11 rebounds and four blocks.

The good

Julius Randle — Randle's incredible season continued with a 22-point, 11-rebound showing in a win over the Blazers. He added four assists and just one turnover in 39 minutes.

Elfrid Payton — Payton had his second straight game with at least 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists. He had 22/7/4 as the Knicks starting point guard. Maybe that'll quiet Knicks fans upset about Immanuel Quickley coming off the bench.

Robert Covington — Covington knocked down three triples for 13 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and one block. This is the game fantasy managers want from Covington every night.

Kings 119, Nuggets 114

The great

Nikola Jokic — Yeah, as mentioned, he was dang good.

The good

Paul Millsap — Millsap had a nice night filling in the scoring load Gary Harris and Jamal Murray, who were both sidelined. He scored 14 points and made three 3-pointers with five rebounds and an assist.

Harrison Barnes — Barnes shot well, scoring his 28 points on 10-of-16 shots, sinking five 3-pointers. That tied his most makes from range on the season. He also added seven rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

Tyrese Haliburton — The rookie is special. He scored 23 points off the bench on 8-of-12 shooting with six assists, four steals, two steals, and one block.

De'Aaron Fox — Fox scored 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting, sinking four 3-pointers. He also dished five assists with just two turnovers in 38 minutes.

Richaun Holmes — The Kings had four guys score 20 or more points. Holmes double-doubled with 21 on 9-of-13 shooting with 10 rebounds.

Noteworthy

RJ Hampton — The rookie got his longest stretch of the season with Denver banged up. In 26 minutes, he scored seven points on 3-of-6 shooting with 10 rebounds, two assists, and one block.

Bulls 118, Magic 92

The great

Zach LaVine — When LaVine gets going he's one of the most exciting scorers in the league. He finished with 39 on 16-of-25 shooting including 5-of-6 from 3-point range. He also grabbed seven boards with four assists.

The good

Denzel Valentine — In his first start of the season with Lauri Markkanen sidelined, Valentine scored 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting including 4-of-10 from 3-point range in 37 minutes.

Nikola Vucevic — It was a bad night for the Magic in general, but Vucevic was decent. He scored 17 points on 7-of-17 shooting with eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocks.

Noteworthy

Mo Bamba — Bamba had his best game of the season, making 7-of-8 shots in 12 minutes for 14 points. He also added seven rebounds, one assist, and three blocks.

Sixers 124, Nets 108

The great

James Harden — With both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant sidelined, Harden had a chance to take over the Nets as his own team. It didn't work as a whole, but he played well, flirting with a triple-double. He scored 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting with three 3-pointers, 10 assists, and eight rebounds.

Joel Embiid — The MVP candidate did what he does. He scored 33 points on 10-of-21 shooting including 13-of-14 free throws with nine rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Ben Simmons — Simmons also toyed with a triple-double, finishing with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting with 12 rebounds and eight assists. He added three steals but did turn the ball over six times.

Tobias Harris — Harris's most efficient season continued as he scored 21 points on 10-of-16 shooting. He also added 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and a block.

The good

Landry Shamet — Without two of the team's leading scorers, Shamet stepped up to score 22 points on 7-of-17 shooting including five triples.

Noteworthy

Norvel Pelle — Pelle finally got minutes for the Nets, scoring two points on 1-of-4 shooting with five rebounds and three blocks in 17 minutes off the bench.

Hawks 132, Raptors 121

The great

Chris Boucher — Boucher has been one of the biggest surprise players of the year, and he was once again Toronto's most impressive contributor. He scored 29 points on 10-of-13 shooting including two 3-pointers. He also added 10 rebounds though he did only make 7-of-13 free throws.

Clint Capela — Capela scored 23 points on an efficient 10-of-13 shooting with 16 rebounds. He also blocked four shots.

The good

Trae Young — Young scored 28 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the field (two 3-pointers) and a perfect 14-of-14 shooting from the free-throw line. He also added 13 assists but turned the ball over seven times.

Pascal Siakam — He only scored 15 points on 6-of-15 shooting, but he did just about everything else. He grabbed six rebounds, dished three assists, poked away three steals, and swatted a pair of shots. He also had no turnovers in 33 minutes.

Fred VanVleet — It wasn't another 50-point night or anything, but VanVleet scored 25 points on 6-of-18 shooting including three triples, 10 assists, and two steals.

John Collins — Collins scored 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting and made 3-of-6 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds, four assists, and three blocks.

Editor’s Note: Drafting is only half the battle! Get an edge on your competition with our NBA Season Tools that are packed with rankings, projections, a trade evaluator, start/sit tools and much more. And don't forget to use promo code HOOPS10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Bucks 124, Cavaliers 99

The great

Khris Middleton — Middleton's ridiculously efficient season continued with a 20-point night on 8-of-13 shooting including 4-of-5 makes from distance.

Andre Drummond — The Cavs might've gotten smoked, but Drummond got his. He scored 28 points on 12-of-17 shooting with 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and four turnovers.

The good

Giannis Antetokounmpo — It wasn't a gaudy stats night, but Giannis was still good. He scored 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting with 11 rebounds and five assists. He turned the ball over three times in 32 minutes.

Jrue Holiday — The third member of Milwaukee's Big 3 was stellar, scoring 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting with eight assists, three rebounds, two steals, one block, and just one turnover in 25 minutes.

Noteworthy

Larry Nance Jr. — Returning from a wrist injury, Nance Jr. still only shot the ball three times and finished with four points, five rebounds, and one assist in 23 minutes.

Spurs 111, Rockets 106

The great

DeMar DeRozan — With Lonnie Walker IV out, DeRozan carried the Spurs offensively. He scored 30 points on 9-of-16 shooting (one triple) with eight rebounds and seven assists. He also sunk 11-of-12 free throws.

John Wall — Wall scored 27 points to lead Houston on 10-of-19 shooting. He also dished seven assists with two rebounds and a block.

The good

Eric Gordon — Off the bench, Gordon scored 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting including four triples. He also added seven rebounds and two assists.

The disappointing

Victor Oladipo — In eight games, Oladipo's shooting just 31.6% from the field, and Saturday night wasn't any better. He made 4-of-14 shots for just nine points. He made no 3-pointers. At least he added six rebounds, five assists, a block, and a steal.

Noteworthy

Derrick White — White filled in for Walker (illness) and scored 14 points on 6-of-14 shooting with five assists, two rebounds, two blocks, and two turnovers in 29 minutes. Should Walker sit again, he'd be a nice DFS choice.

Thunder 120, Timberwolves 118

The great

Naz Reid — Without Karl-Anthony Towns next to him and with Al Horford and Isaiah Roby both sitting for the Thunder, Reid exploded for 29 points on 12-of-21 shooting with six rebounds and two steals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — SGA neared a triple-double with 31 points on 12-of-22 shooting, nine rebounds, and seven assists. He also had a steal and turned the ball over just twice in 34 minutes.

The good

Anthony Edwards — Edwards got the start and scored 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting with eight rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block.

Jake Layman — The veteran played just 23 minutes but racked up five steals to go along with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting (two made 3-pointers).

Mike Muscala — He scored 22 points all in the first half on 7-of-12 shooting. He made two 3-pointers, all six free throws he took, and added four rebounds and an assist. He left the game in the fourth quarter after taking an elbow to the face.

Mavericks 134, Warriors 132

The great

Stephen Curry — Curry was Shimmy All Over The Place levels of good on Saturday. He scored a ridiculous 57 points on 19-of-31 shooting including 11 3-point makes with five assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 37 minutes. Welcome to the MVP discussion, Steph.

Draymond Green — Watching Green play without a true center in the lineup has been a joy for fans and fantasy managers. He only scored two points, but impacted the game as much as Curry did. He had 15 assists, six rebounds, six steals, and four blocks though he did turn the ball over seven times. Center Draymond is so much fun to watch.

Luka Doncic — The only player who could match Curry's pace was Doncic, who scored 42 points on 12-of-23 shooting including seven made 3-pointers (his final one being the dagger.) He also added 11 assists, seven rebounds, and seven turnovers.

The good

Kent Bazemore — Bazemore had his highest-scoring game of the season, knocking down 7-of-11 shots including two 3-pointers for 20 points. He also had three rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Pelicans 118, Grizzlies 108

The great

Zion Williamson — Williamson scored a game-high 29 points on 10-of-14 shooting with five assists, four rebounds, and two blocks. He also made 9-of-11 free throws.

Brandon Ingram — Ingram scored 27 points on 11-of-20 shooting including five triples. He added 12 rebounds, three assists, and four blocks.

The good

Kyle Anderson — Slo-mo put together a nice night, scoring 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting with four rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and a steal.

Jonas Valanciunas — In his first game back since entering COVID protocols on January 16th, Valanciunas scored 23 points on 9-of-11 shots off the bench in 24 minutes. He also grabbed seven boards with two assists and a block.

Lonzo Ball — Ball's hot streak from distance continued as he sunk 4-of-6 for 16 points. He also added seven assists, seven rebounds, one block, and one steal. In his last three games, he's shooting 13-of-22 from 3-point range.

Noteworthy

De'Anthony Melton — The Grizzlies guard left the game early with a shoulder sprain. If he can't play in future games, Desmond Bane and Grayson Allen could see an uptick in production.

Lakers 135, Pistons 129 (2OT)

The great

LeBron James — He's otherworldly. The 36-year-old scored 33 points on 13-of-26 shooting (three 3-pointers) with 11 assists, five rebounds, four steals, and seven turnovers in 46 minutes.

Jerami Grant — Grant's been worth the lofty contract this year, and he showed why on Saturday. He scored 32 points on 11-of-27 shooting (three 3-pointers) with six assists, four rebounds, two steals, and a block with just one turnover in 48 minutes.

Josh Jackson — Jackson's starting to heat up again. He scored 28 points off the bench on 11-of-20 shooting including 5-of-10 from range. He also dished three assists with eight rebounds, two steals, a block, and four turnovers.

The good

Anthony Davis — Davis was solid, but didn't have a spectacular night against an easy opponent. He scored 30 points on 13-of-22 shooting with five rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and a steal.

Dennis Schroeder — Schroeder has been an awesome upgrade at the point guard spot for L.A. this year. He scored 22 points including all eight free throws he took with eight assists, four rebounds, and three turnovers.

Delon Wright — The back-and-forth fantasy point guard had a solid night with 22 points and 10 assists. He made 8-of-10 shots including four 3-pointers with one steal and four turnovers.

Latest Stories

  • Tom Brady Was Just Asked Whether He’ll Have Sex With Gisele Bündchen After the Super Bowl

    His reaction couldn't be more awkward.

  • Carson Wentz trade: Bears close to deal for Eagles QB, per report

    Rumors are heating with supposed terms of a potential deal.

  • Steelers, J.J. Watt furious after T.J. Watt loses DPOY to Aaron Donald

    The Steelers star's teammates and brother weren't happy.

  • Paige VanZant learns Bare Knuckle FC isn’t the easy payday it might appear | Opinion

    Paige VanZant made a big payday to make the jump to Bare Knuckle FC. But after Friday night, you have to wonder if the move was worth it in the long run.

  • Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski star in hilarious T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial

    Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski star in a hilarious T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

  • Andy Reid celebrated his first Super Bowl win with 'the biggest cheeseburger you've ever seen' and a night with his 'trophy wife'

    When Andy Reid won his first Super Bowl in his 20+ year head coaching career, he celebrated in spectacular fashion.

  • Celtics guard Payton Pritchard on pace for historic rookie season

    Payton Pritchard is on pace for a historic rookie season. The Celtics guard could be the first rookie to ever put up this stat line in league history.

  • Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen outlines changes Tom Brady encouraged him to make

    When he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of Tom Brady's first orders of business was to have his center Ryan Jensen make a couple of changes to improve the quarterback/center exchange.

  • Doncic tops Curry in duel as Mavericks beat Warriors 134-132

    The Dallas sensation led his Mavericks to victory, though, and helped them stop a six-game home losing streak. Doncic tied his career high with 42 points in a scoring duel with Curry, leading the Mavericks to an entertaining 134-132 win over the Warriors on Saturday. The prime-time matchup on national TV lived up to the billing, with Curry hitting a season-high 11 3-pointers on the way to 57 points.

  • Boxing legend Leon Spinks dies at 67

    For much of his life after winning the title, he struggled financially.

  • Aaron Rodgers announces engagement during MVP acceptance

    Aaron Rodgers let the world know he is engaged during his acceptance speech for the MVP award

  • Report: Eagles are “close to trading” Carson Wentz

    The firing of Doug Pederson apparently hasn’t repaired the relationship between the Eagles and quarterback Carson Wentz. The Philadelphia Inquirer, citing two unnamed NFL personnel sources, reports that the Eagles are “close to trading” Wentz. The Colts continue to be the top potential destination for Wentz, who would be reunited with former Eagles offensive coordinator [more]

  • UFC Vegas 18 results: Alexander Volkov scores walk-off knockout over Alistair Overeem

    UFC Vegas 18 launched Alexander Volkov and Cory Sandhagen closer to title shots after they each scored impressive victories on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Alexander Volkov makes statement with knockout of Alistair Overeem Overeem started in a crouch in the UFC Vegas 18 main event, giving Volkov less of a target. The two danced around for the opening couple of minutes before Overeem cracked Volkov with two hard overhand left punches. Volkov was pressing forward earlier in the round, but a third overhand from Overeem slowed his momentum. Three minutes into the first round and Overeem had edged ahead, landing an uppercut and a body kick before Volkov abruptly knocked him to the canvas. Overeem covered to weather a few shots from Volkov, but the exchange ignited the Russian. Back on their feet, Volkov pressed forward and cracked Overeem with a hard shot that backed him into the fence. Overeem danced away, but Volkov kept pressing. He landed numerous punches in the waning moments of the round, Overeem giving up the advantage he seemed to have earlier in the frame. Overeem again started low, but little more than a minute into the round, he ate several hard punch combinations, Volkov bloodying and staggering him. Two minutes into the round, Volkov landed a left hand to the temple that sent Overeem reeling to the mat. The referee immediately stepped in to save Overeem from any further punishment. Shortly after the stoppage, Overeem was still on his knees on the canvas. Volkov, in a tremendous show of respect, joined him, putting his arm around the man that he had once considered an inspiration. It was the most impressive victory of Volkov’s career, following a finish of Walt Harris at UFC 254 in October. Ranked No. 6 coming into the fight, knocking out the No. 5 ranked heavyweight in Overeem, Volkov has put himself in a position of being just one or two victories away from a title shot, and he knows it. “It’s my time,” said Volkov after the fight. “I want to fight for the belt for sure. But we’ll see, we’ll have some good fights in the future. We’ll see who is on my plate. But I surely want to take title shot.” UFC Vegas 18 results: Alexander Volkov TKOs Alistair Overeem Cory Sandhagen lays Frankie Edgar out cold with a flying knee The co-main event was one of the most anticipated fights on the card, but it lasted just 28 seconds. Fans expected a war between Cory Sandhagen and Frankie Edgar in a battle for a shot at the UFC bantamweight belt wrapped around Petr Yan's waist. Yan is currently focused on Aljamain Sterling, who is his next defense, but he better have been paying attention to Sandhagen, who knocked Edgar out with a flying knee before the fight had really gotten underway. "I was excited to show off my wrestling skills because everyone knows I suck at that, but I'll take that," Sandhagen said after the fight. "I don't want to watch that happen to (Edgar), but better him than me. That's the game we're in." Though Sandhagen has a loss to Sterling on his record, it's his lone loss in his last 10 bouts. He now believes he's got the tools to take out either Yan or Sterling. "I'm a different monster than when I fought Aljamain Sterling. He taught me some lessons. I know Yan is talking about fight TJ (Dillashaw) after that fight, if he even wins that fight. That's garbage to me," Sandhagen said. "Fight me. I'm the next toughest guy next to Aljamain. If Aljamain wins, I owe him a nap. And he's gonna get that nap. The winner of those two gets knocked out by me in July." UFC Vegas 18 results: Cory Sandhagen knocks out Frankie Edgar Clay Guida grinds out a win over Michael Johnson Neither Clay Guida nor Michael Johnson was anywhere near a title shot with a victory at UFC Vegas 18. They were both at the opposite end of the spectrum, fighting for UFC survival. It was Guida who ground out a vintage performance. The two went toe-to-toe for all three rounds, but it was Guida's pressure and takedowns that separated them. Guida put a punctuation mark on the fight with a takedown late in the third round, where he locked on a rear-naked choke. He couldn't sink the finish, but he dominated the final moments of the bout, securing a unanimous decision victory. The win ended a two-bout skid for Guida, but put Johnson in a perilous position, as he lost his fourth consecutive fight. UFC Vegas 18 results: Clay Guida decisions Michael Johnson TRENDING > Watch Kamaru Usman’s ‘Fight of the Night’ KO of Colby Covington ahead of UFC 258 UFC Vegas 18: Overeem vs. Volkov results UFC Vegas 18 Main Card Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov def. Alistair Overeem by TKO (punches) at 2:06, R2Co-Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Cory Sandhagen def Frankie Edgar by KO (flying knee) at 0:28, R1Lightweight Bout: Clay Guida def Michael Johnson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Flyweight Bout: Alexandre Pantoja def Manel Kape by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)Lightweight Bout: Beneil Dariush def Diego Ferreira by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)Light Heavyweight Bout: Danilo Marques def Mike Rodriguez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:52, R2 UFC Vegas 18 Prelims Featherweight Bout: Timur Valiev def Martin Day by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26)Catchweight Bout (160-lb): Devonte Smith def Justin Jaynes by TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 3:38, R2Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Karol Rosa def Joselyne Edwards by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Lara Procopio def Molly McCann by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 30-27)Featherweight Bout: Seungwoo Choi def Youssef Zalal by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)Featherweight Bout: Ode Osbourne def Jerome Rivera by KO (punches) at 0:26, R1

  • Pro Football Hall of Fame 2021 class: Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson, Charles Woodson make it on first ballot

    The three recent legends were joined by John Lynch, Alan Faneca, Tom Flores, Drew Pearson and Bill Nunn.

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews has built her own sports empire as a professional soccer player, part owner of a women's soccer team, and a fitness guru

    Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is headed to his second Super Bowl on Sunday. Childhood sweetheart Brittany Matthews will be there cheering him on.

  • Luka Dončić called 'little a-- boy' by Warriors' Damion Lee after and-one

    Damion Lee had some words for the MVP candidate.

  • What time is Super Bowl 55? Sunday start time, channel, halftime show

    The last two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks face off Sunday in Tampa Bay.

  • Chiefs announce flurry of roster moves on Saturday

    The Chiefs have added several players to the 53-man roster ahead of Super Bowl LV.

  • Super Bowl betting: With money coming in on Buccaneers, BetMGM moves line and needs Chiefs to cover

    The point spread for Super Bowl LV hadn't seen much movement before Friday.

  • Phoenix Open fan dressed like Borat gets booted, fans chant ‘Jordan pay his bail’

    An on-course incident seemed like a long shot at TPC Scottsdale this year but this is the Waste Management Phoenix Open we're talking about.