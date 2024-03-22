Has Nikola Jokic passed Boston’s Larry Bird in all-time rankings?

Is it blasphemy to say that Denver Nuggets star big man Nikola Jokic has passed Hall of Fame Boston Celtics small forward Larry Bird in the ranking of all-time NBA greats? Once, it would have been unthinkable to even mention Jokic in the same breath as the Kick From French Lick, but across the league, more and more commentators see the parallels between their games. All that’s left for Jokic is a few more titles to matchup in terms of accomplishments.

But how far apart are their levels of play at their peak, and whose was higher?

On a recent episode, the hosts of the CLNS Media “NBA History and Storytellers” podcast, this scandalous question came up.

Check out the debate above!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire