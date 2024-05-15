Nikola Jokic masterclass leads Denver to Game 5 win, 3-2 series lead over Timberwolves

DENVER — Trailing by six at half, Minnesota went on an 11-3 run to claim a two-point advantage early in the third frame of Game 5 on Tuesday. The table appeared to be set for a classic second half featuring two of the best teams in the NBA trading blows.

Then Nikola Jokic happened.

On the night when the Nuggets’ center was awarded his third MVP trophy at center court prior to opening tipoff, Jokic again proved himself worthy of the designation. With the game tied at 55-all, Denver proceeded to score on four consecutive possessions. Jokic assisted on every single bucket.

From there, he took over with his scoring. Karl-Anthony Towns, Naz Reid, Kyle Anderson, Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert — it didn’t make a difference. No matter which bodies, nor how many, Minnesota threw at Jokic, he found a way to score.

In the third quarter alone, Jokic finished with 16 points, four assists and three rebounds to help Denver build a 14-point advantage.

For the night, the current best player in basketball tallied 40 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds to power the Nuggets to a 112-97 victory.

The Nuggets lead the Western Conference semifinals series 3-2. Game 6 is Thursday in Minneapolis.

Jokic, fittingly, delivered the dagger Tuesday, a triple over the outstretched arm of Gobert to put Denver up 14 with 3 minutes, 9 seconds to play as Minnesota was trying to mount a late charge.

For the first time this season, the Timberwolves have lost three consecutive games. It couldn’t have come at a worse moment. Three games ago, the Wolves looked to be cruising into the West finals. Now, they’re facing elimination.

The offense has largely been to blame. It was especially anemic for much of Tuesday’s contest.

Without Mike Conley — who missed the game with a sore calf — Minnesota couldn’t find a consistent offensive rhythm. Denver consistently doubled Anthony Edwards, who was swarmed all evening, and also didn’t seem to have the same offensive burst he possessed in Game 4. Edwards finished with just 18 points on 5 for 15 shooting.

Karl-Anthony Towns appeared to tweak his knee in the first quarter in a collision with Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Towns briefly left the contest and hit the exercise bike before returning to action. He finished with 23 points and six rebounds.

The Wolves committed 14 turnovers that led to 18 Denver points.

The defending champion Nuggets tallied 60 points in the paint. They had 16 fast break points to Minnesota’s four.

In all the ways you could be out-played, Minnesota was on Tuesday. It’s led for less than a minute total in the second half over the last three games.

The Wolves have one more chance to turn the tide back in their favor on Thursday. If they don’t, a team with championship aspirations will be done in Round 2.

