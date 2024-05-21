Nikola Jokic knows how great Mike Conley is. If the Timberwolves win a title, everyone else finally will, too

Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic sat at his press conference after Denver was bounced in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals by Minnesota and listed off the many forces present on the Timberwolves’ roster.

Multiple all-stars, multiple All-Defense players, the Sixth Man of the Year.

But Jokic only expounded his thoughts on one player: Mike Conley.

“Who’s the most underrated player in the NBA, probably,” Jokic said. “I love the guy. He is so good.”

Jokic noted Conley “always makes the right play,” and added that he noticed at one point in Game 7, the point guard was Minnesota’s leading rebounder.

Whatever it takes to win. That’s been Conley’s calling card throughout his career.

The 36 year old will make any sacrifice to win at a high level, and has not hidden his desire to finally claim a championship — the one box left to check on his lengthy resume.

Just in these playoffs alone, the point guard is knocking out firsts — he completed his first playoff sweep in Round 1. In the conference semis, he notched his first Game 7 victory.

Asked what’s next, Conley noted to simply “win a game in the conference finals.”

Indeed, he made one previous trip to this stage — in 2013 with Memphis. The Grizzlies were swept by the Spurs.

That was 11 years ago.

It’s stunning a guard who plays such a winning brand of basketball could’ve been denied such a stage for more than a decade. There have been numerous close calls derailed by injuries or juggernauts.

“We always, my teams have always kinda ran into that wall in the first, second round,” Conley said. “We’d end up playing against Jokic or the Spurs or somebody, and they’d knock us out. We were just never able to get over that hump.”

So, Conley was never able to take center stage. The limelight is often reserved for the teams in big cities. Everyone watches the Lakers and Knicks countless times every season.

Conley has played in Memphis, Utah and Minnesota, not exactly major markets. The other way to gain notoriety, though, is through playoff performance. The further you advance, the more attention you get. At some point, when there are only so many teams still in the fight, there is only one direction to aim the spotlight.

Perhaps the lack of postseason success is why Conley has gone overlooked for so long. As nice as Jokic’s comments were, “most underrated player” isn’t a title you exactly want to carry. It’s more preferred to be given the respect and celebration you deserve.

But over the next week-plus, as the Western Conference finals — which begin Wednesday evening in Minneapolis — play out, Conley’s impact and abilities will be undeniable. There will be no overlooking Minnesota’s stabilizer, who both conducts the show and often prevents the Timberwolves from short-circuiting.

His playmaking, quick defensive hands and knack for knocking down big shots will all be made under the nation’s watchful eye as Minnesota-Dallas serves as the only show in town on a nightly basis.

It’s likely Conley plays a major role in multiple Wolves’ victories in this series. If he is, Charles Barkley will likely point it out. And, when Chuck speaks, the nation listens.

On top of being the very best, Jokic may be the most cerebral player in the NBA. If he says you’re a great player, then you are, even if others fail to recognize as much.

You want respect for your greatness? Win at the highest level. Sometimes, that’s the only solution.

Conley’s lone all-star appearance to date came in the 2020-21 season in which his Utah team finished as the No. 1 seed in the West.

Winning truly is the ultimate cure.

Frankly, Rudy Gobert doesn’t think Conley ever will get his proper due.

“But I think a championship would definitely put some respect on his name a little more, and when you win, there’s nothing people can say at the end of the day,” Gobert said. “I know how bad he wants to win, and I know how much he means to this team, to this group, so I just want it really bad for him too. He’s 36 now, so he’s the one that’s probably the most aware of how precious these moments are and these opportunities are, and he’s showing it every day in practice and on the court.”

Make no mistake, Conley’s motivation at the moment is a championship. But something else he’s never quite had — the acknowledgement of just how good he’s truly been over his career, and still is today — would be a likely byproduct of his primary pursuit.

“Postseason success is so big for people and their view of how you are as a player, if you’re a winner or not,” Conley said. “I’ve always tried to play winning basketball, but this year I’m trying to also do that, and actually win at the same time.”

Seventeen years in, there’s still time to check boxes, and potentially rewrite the narrative.

“It’s not too late,” Conley said as he exited his availability Tuesday. “It’s not too late.”

