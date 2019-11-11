Nikola Jokic hits 2nd-straight game-winner to propel Nuggets past Timberwolves

Memo to NBA fans overlooking the Mountain time zone.

Nikola Jokic is good. Still.

On Friday, Jokic hit a 20-foot jumper with 1.2 seconds remaining to cap a stunning 21-point fourth-quarter rally past the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Sunday, there was no late double-digit deficit for the home team. But there were more heroics from Jokic, who sank a turnaround fadeaway over Karl-Anthony Towns with 2.4 seconds left to top the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime, 100-98.

Nikola Jokic was 2-for-2 on game winners over the weekend. (David Berding/USA Today)

Picking up where he left off

It was more of the same from the multi-talented Nuggets center who earned first-team All-NBA honors last season while leading Denver to the second-best record in the West. Jokic finished Sunday’s game with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Nuggets improved to 7-2.

His shot ensured that Minnesota’s 16-0 run to end regulation went for naught.

While the L.A. teams make the headlines, Denver is off to another hot start behind an NBA superstar who looks anything but the part — that is until you see him on the court, where his skillset is unmatched among big men.

