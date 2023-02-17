How Nikola Jokic helped Draymond Green gain confidence as NBA analyst

How Jokić helped Draymond gain confidence as TV analyst originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green is a natural in the media space, whether on television, social channels or his podcast.

It hasn't always come easy to the Warriors star, however, as breaking down basketball in front of a camera and your peers can be a difficult undertaking.

But Green quickly was able to gain confidence, thanks in part to Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić, who appreciated the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year's criticism of his own defense back in 2020.

"One instance made me really happy, because it was actually my first time doing TNT when we were doing the Denver Nuggets game," Green told guest Jalen Rose on "The Draymond Green Show." "They were in the playoffs, it was during the bubble. And Joker, I pointed out his defense."

Green said he did his best to avoid bashing Jokić but wanted to make it clear he viewed the 27-year-old's defense as a liability.

It's a fine line to walk for NBA players-turned-analysts, but Green passed his first test with flying colors.

"And when I saw him the following year, he said to me, 'Hey, I saw your comments about my defense. I've gotten better, and I appreciate it,' " Green recalled. "It gave me so much confidence in TV. That was a very huge moment for me."

In January 2022, Green signed a first-of-its-kind, multi-year contract with Turner Sports to join on as a contributor to TNT's "Inside the NBA" alongside the Emmy-winning crew of Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith.

His podcast is among the top sports shows of its kind in the world, and it's clear Green's confidence in front of the camera has continued to flourish since Jokić's kind words.

Rose, who became an analyst after he retired from the NBA, applauded Green's ability to offer constructive criticism while remaining respectful.

Story continues

"That's what the Joker felt about you -- he saw you breaking it down and giving knowledge, but it wasn't like you were trying to clown him," Rose told Green.

Green stated he would like to retire from the NBA in four years, and has declared in the past he "absolutely" is interested in remaining a Warrior for life.

But beyond that, Dub Nation still will see plenty of Green as he figures to have a successful analyst career in the years to come.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast