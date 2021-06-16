Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo lead All-NBA first team
Only one player was a unanimous first-team All-NBA player this season, and it wasn't MVP Nikola Jokic.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led all players in All-NBA voting this year, with Jokic, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard joining him on the first team. Jokic and Curry missed out on unanimous honors by one and two votes, respectively.
The All-NBA second team featured Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid and Chris Paul at the top, joined by Most Improved Player Julius Randle and LeBron James, who made it despite missing 27 games for the Los Angeles Lakers. James' selection is the 17th All-NBA selection of his career, extending his record for the most in NBA history.
Here are the full teams, in order of votes received:
All-NBA first team
Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks
Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets
Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors
Luka Doncic, G, Dallas Mavericks
Kawhi Leonard, F, Los Angeles Clippers
All-NBA second team
Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers
Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers
Chris Paul, G, Phoenix Suns
Julius Randle, F, New York Knicks
LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers
All-NBA third team
Rudy Gobert, C, Utah Jazz
Jimmy Butler, F, Miami Heat
Paul George, F, Los Angeles Clippers
Bradley Beal, G, Washington Wizards
Kyrie Irving, G, Brooklyn Nets
Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell lose out big
By far the two biggest snubs, or at least the two most consequential, were Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.
Both players would have received a $33 million bonus had they made any of the teams, per ESPN's Bobby Marks. In the case of Tatum, it appears a quirk of voting cost him that massive chunk of change:
Interesting twist in the All-NBA voting. Tatum was eligible as a guard and forward and had more votes than Kyrie, who made the third team as a guard. But Tatum was slotted as a forward because that was the position where he received the most votes.
— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 16, 2021
Mitchell's snub also means the lone representative of the Utah Jazz, the team with the best record in the NBA this season, is third-team center Rudy Gobert.
Joel Embiid now supermax eligible
The biggest winner of the night might have been Joel Embiid, who is now supermax-eligible after making the second team. The resulting contract will likely be quite large:
Joel Embiid has earned All-NBA and is now super max eligible. The 76ers and Embiid are now allowed to negotiate an extension of four-years and a projected $191M. The extension would begin in 2023-24.
Breakdown:
2023/24- $42.5M
2024/25- $46.0M
2025/26- $49.4M
2026/27- $52.8M
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 16, 2021
All-NBA team voting breakdown
Here's the complete voting on the All-NBA teams:
Center Nikola Jokić, the 2020-21 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, and two-time MVPs Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry lead the 2020-21 All-NBA First Team.
More ➡️ https://t.co/2dPWFu5npB
The voting results for the 2020-21 All-NBA Team are below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TQ7thkKhDI
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 16, 2021
