Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo lead All-NBA first team

Only one player was a unanimous first-team All-NBA player this season, and it wasn't MVP Nikola Jokic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led all players in All-NBA voting this year, with Jokic, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard joining him on the first team. Jokic and Curry missed out on unanimous honors by one and two votes, respectively.

The All-NBA second team featured Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid and Chris Paul at the top, joined by Most Improved Player Julius Randle and LeBron James, who made it despite missing 27 games for the Los Angeles Lakers. James' selection is the 17th All-NBA selection of his career, extending his record for the most in NBA history.

Here are the full teams, in order of votes received:

All-NBA first team

Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks

Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets

Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors

Luka Doncic, G, Dallas Mavericks

Kawhi Leonard, F, Los Angeles Clippers

All-NBA second team

Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers

Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers

Chris Paul, G, Phoenix Suns

Julius Randle, F, New York Knicks

LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers

All-NBA third team

Rudy Gobert, C, Utah Jazz

Jimmy Butler, F, Miami Heat

Paul George, F, Los Angeles Clippers

Bradley Beal, G, Washington Wizards

Kyrie Irving, G, Brooklyn Nets

Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell lose out big

By far the two biggest snubs, or at least the two most consequential, were Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Both players would have received a $33 million bonus had they made any of the teams, per ESPN's Bobby Marks. In the case of Tatum, it appears a quirk of voting cost him that massive chunk of change:

Interesting twist in the All-NBA voting. Tatum was eligible as a guard and forward and had more votes than Kyrie, who made the third team as a guard. But Tatum was slotted as a forward because that was the position where he received the most votes. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 16, 2021

Mitchell's snub also means the lone representative of the Utah Jazz, the team with the best record in the NBA this season, is third-team center Rudy Gobert.

Joel Embiid now supermax eligible

The biggest winner of the night might have been Joel Embiid, who is now supermax-eligible after making the second team. The resulting contract will likely be quite large:

Joel Embiid has earned All-NBA and is now super max eligible. The 76ers and Embiid are now allowed to negotiate an extension of four-years and a projected $191M. The extension would begin in 2023-24.



Breakdown:



2023/24- $42.5M

2024/25- $46.0M

2025/26- $49.4M

2026/27- $52.8M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 16, 2021

All-NBA team voting breakdown

Here's the complete voting on the All-NBA teams:

Center Nikola Jokić, the 2020-21 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, and two-time MVPs Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry lead the 2020-21 All-NBA First Team.



