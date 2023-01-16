Nikola Jokic drains step-back 3 game-winner, Nuggets top Magic

It’s what Nikola Jokic does.

On a night the Nuggets were sloppy in the second half and almost gave a game away a 15-point halftime lead, Nikola Jokic bailed them out with a step-back 3 game-winner on a busted play.

NIKOLA JOKIC CALLED GAME 😱 pic.twitter.com/5zu0ALNLn4 — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2023

It’s good to have Jokic on your team.

Michael Malone: "Are you not entertained? …. (and then whispers) holy shi*." That's the start of the press conference. — Mike Singer (@msinger) January 16, 2023

Jokic finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists, his league-leading 12th triple-double of the season. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Markelle Fultz led a balanced Magic attack scoring 20, and going against his former team Bol Bol had 17 points off the bench.

