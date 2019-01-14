Nikola Jokic dominates, hits key shot to lift Nuggets past Trail Blazers

Nikola Jokic seems to be able to do whatever he wants offensively lately — and Sunday night was no exception.

Jokic dropped 40 points, tying his season-high, in the Denver Nuggets’ 116-113 win against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Pepsi Center, once again proving he belongs in the MVP conversation.

The 23-year-old center isn’t limited to right around the rim, either. Perhaps his biggest shot of the night came with the teams tied with just more than a minute left in the game.

Jokic backed down Evan Turner at the top of the key and made a move to give him an easy floater, putting the Nuggets ahead again.

Jokic then made a pair of free throws and, along with four points from Jamal Murray, the Nuggets sealed the three-point win.

“To be honest, I thought during the warm-ups we were kind of loose. We were not focused,” Jokic said, via Altitude Sports Radio. “So I tried to pick up the energy and do whatever.”





That he did.

Jokic finished with 40 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 15-of-23 from the field, marking his eighth straight double-double. Over his past 10 games, the Serbian has averaged 22.6 points and 10.8 rebounds, too.

Murray finished with 24 points for the Nuggets, and Paul Millsap added 11.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 26 points and seven assists in the loss, the Blazers’ first in five games. CJ McCollum added 18 points, and Turner and Jake Layman each finished with 13.

The win for the Nuggets marked their fifth in a six-game stretch. In four of those, their opponent had at least one day of rest, too.

After bouncing back from Saturday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, and doing so without the injured Gary Harris and Trey Lyles, Nuggets coach Michael Malone is proud of how his team fought through and grabbed the win.

“It’s really easy to make excuses in this league and to buy into those excuses,” Malone told the Denver Post. “All along, my message and our players understand it, instead of wasting energy on those excuses, let’s find solutions. Let’s find a way.”

Nikola Jokic dropped 40 points and hit a huge shot late in the fourth quarter on Sunday to lift the Nuggets past the Trail Blazers. (Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images)

