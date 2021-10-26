Nikola Jokic

Well played, young Klay.
Stephen A. Smith likes the Warriors' chances this season.
Marcus Smart was on the wrong end of a LaMelo Ball highlight Monday, but the Celtics guard got the last laugh in Charlotte.
All you need to know ahead of Tuesday's Warriors vs. Thunder game.
Mike Trudell: LeBron James goes from probable to questionable on the injury report for tonight's game at San Antonio. We'll get an update on his status from Frank Vogel at his pregame availability. Source: Twitter @LakersReporter What's the buzz on ...
The Bulls are 4-0 for the first time in 25 years and appear to be forming a legitimate identity.
Steph Curry stands alone.
Hornets forward Miles Bridges took to Twitter after being posterized by Celtics wing Jaylen Brown during the C's overtime win Monday night.
Bill Belichick is a simple man.
Here are the individual player grades as the Chicago Bulls remain undefeated against Toronto Raptors.
Daryl Morey: Ben came in at the end of last week and said he had back stiffness. And he has he's dealing with some personal reasons off the court. Both we take very seriously. We're working with them to provide every resource to help them with what ...
Rookie Wire took a look at the NBA through games played on Sunday and ranked each team from worst to first.
The Chiefs’ players weren’t looking to bury the memory of their blowout loss at Tennessee. Quite the opposite, coach Andy Reid said.
The man who returned Brady's ball valued at a small fortune wants one more thing from the Bucs quarterback. Will Brady grant his wish?
These Bulls are doing it with defense.
Matt Nagy's refusal to give Justin Fields reps with the Bears' first-team offense is catching up to them and Allen Robinson.
Ben Simmons has so far gotten his wish not to play for the 76ers despite being under contract four more years.
After struggling in his title defense on the Champions tour, Phil Mickelson made an ace in a corporate outing on Monday.
This trope seems to stick around, bubbling up whenever Boston hits road bumps. But does it make sense?
Which players should you consider dropping ahead of Week 8? Jennifer Eakins runs down her list of cut candidates, including a RB rostered in over 90 percent of leagues.