Niko Price vs. Alex Morono prediction, pick, start time, odds for UFC 302

Niko Price and Alex Morono meet Saturday on the main card of UFC 302 from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Check out this quick breakdown of the matchup from MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom.

Niko Price vs. Alex Morono UFC 302 preview

Price (15-7 MMA, 7-7 UFC) is searching for his first win since 2021. His last victory was a unanimous decision win over Alex Oliviera, but then dropped consecutive bouts against Phil Rowe and Robbie Lawler. The 34 year old welterweight has never lost three straight. … Morono (24-9 MMA, 13-6 UFC) will look to keep the momentum going after a unanimous decision win against Court McGee in April. The 33 year old has traded wins and losses over his last four outings, having not won back-to-back or more fights since a four-fight streak in 2021-22.

Niko Price vs. Alex Morono UFC 302 expert pick, prediction

Continuing to lean heavily on rematch bookings since 2022, the UFC matchmakers go to the well once again with an impromptu welterweight offering between Morono and Price.

In defense of Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, Price was initially set to face Jerimiah Wells, who had to unfortunately pull out due to injury.

Thankfully for the UFC brass, the company has reliable action fighters like Morono who are willing to step up on short notice.

Despite officially going down in the books as a “no contest,” Morono lost their first fight by knockout and is likely looking to get that back. Luckily for the Texan, Price has trended worse between the two since the first time they met.

I’ll never put a crazy knockout past Price, but I’ll side with Morono to win the day with volume in what I suspect will be an awkward striking match from start to finish.

The pick is Morono by decison.

Niko Price vs. Alex Morono UFC 302 odds

Morono will enter as the betting favorite, according to FanDuel, coming in at -260, with Price a +205 underdog.

Niko Price vs. Alex Morono UFC 302 start time, how to watch

As the second main card bout, Price and Morono are expected to make their walks to the octagon at approximately 10:45 p.m. ET. The fight streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

