Niko Medved signs long-term extension to remain coach at Colorado State

Colorado State head coach Niko Medved yells during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Texas in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Colorado State coach Niko Medved agreed to an extension with the Rams that will keep him with the program through the 2028-29 season and possibly longer.

The deal was announced by the school Monday and includes two options for the 2029-30 and '30-31 seasons.

Medved led the Rams to 25 wins this season and a spot in the NCAA Tournament. He was recently named the recipient of the Skip Prosser man of the year award, which goes to the Division I coach who wins with integrity on and off the court.

“The culture of success Niko has built around our men’s basketball program is undeniable,” interim director of athletics John Weber said in a statement. “Not only has Niko built a winning team, but the high-character student-athletes and staff he recruits and develops here in Fort Collins are significant. Additionally, continuity in program leadership is incredibly valuable to maintain the tremendous positive momentum behind the program."

Medved is the first Colorado State men's coach to guide the team to four 20-win seasons. He's 117-75 in his six seasons in Fort Collins.

The Rams climbed to No. 13 in The Associated Press polls this season, marking the highest ranking in program history. The team won their first NCAA Tournament game in 11 years when they routed Virginia 67-42 during the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. Two days later, Colorado State was knocked out by Texas.

In a statement, Medved thanked the administration for their belief in him and “what we have built in the past six years on and off the court.”

“Their commitment to the men’s basketball program continues to help us push forward in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics,” Medved added. “I look forward to many more nights of Moby Madness and the support of the Colorado State community in the future.”

Medved loses senior point guard Isaiah Stevens, who departs as the program's all-time leader in points, assists and wins, to name a few categories.

Before Colorado State, Medved spent one season at Drake and four at Furman.

