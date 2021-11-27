Nikko Reed’s big return is our Colorado Buffaloes Highlight of the Game vs. Utah

In their final game of the season, the Colorado Buffaloes fell to the Utah Utes with a final score of 28-13. The scoreboard didn’t quite reflect how lopsided the game was, however, with the Buffs managing only 148 yards of offense to Utah’s 444. With this Week 12 loss now in the books, the Buffs’ record this year will rest at 4-8.

Most of Colorado’s highlights came on defense or special teams, including an interception by sophomore safety Mark Perry that halted Utah’s first drive of the game at the 15-yard line and resulted in a 33-yard field goal for Colorado.

Freshman kicker Cole Becker also drilled a 56-yard field goal to close out the first half, the longest ever by a freshman in Colorado history. He now sits alongside Mason Crosby as the only Buffs to kick for three or more 50-plus yard field goals in a single season.

But the most exciting highlight of the game came from freshman cornerback Nikko Reed on the opening kickoff of the second half. Reed lined up to receive the kick in the absence of Brenden Rice and ended up taking it 100 yards home for a dazzling touchdown.

The end-to-end run was the only touchdown Colorado scored. Regardless of the game’s outcome, the touchdown was just the eighth 100-yard kickoff return in Colorado history.

The standout play of the game coming from a freshman is a testament to the youth of this Colorado team. While a 4-8 finish is certainly not what most Buffs fans were hoping for this year, there is a lot of young talent and room to grow for this group.