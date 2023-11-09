Nikki Haley calls Vivek Ramaswamy 'scum' after daughter jibe

The debate became heated when Mr Ramaswamy mentioned Ms Haley's daughter - AFP

Nikki Haley branded Vivek Ramaswamy “scum” after he criticised her for allowing her daughter to use TikTok in a fiery exchange at the third Republican debate.

Mr Ramaswamy, 38, accused Ms Haley, 51, of hypocrisy over her opposition to the Chinese-owned app “while her own daughter” was using it “for a long time”.

“You might want to take care of your family first,” Mr Ramaswamy told her to loud jeers from the audience in Miami, Florida.

A furious Ms Haley retorted: “Leave my daughter’s name out of your voice”.

As Mr Ramaswamy continued to speak, Ms Haley shook her head and said: “You’re just scum.”

After the debate concluded, the candidates’ relatives joined them on stage. Mr Ramaswamy appeared to swerve away from Ms Haley, as her 25-year-old daughter, Rena, joined her mother at the podium.

Asked about his attack on her daughter, Ms Haley told NBC News: “Look, I’m a mom. I’m a mom, so the second that you go and you start saying something about my 25 year old daughter, I’m gonna get my backup.”

Vivek just got slammed for attacking Nikki Haley’s daughter.



The room hated it – this was the precise moment Vivek lost the #GOPDebate. https://t.co/NW8sppavfw pic.twitter.com/ePmj8L5X4I — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 9, 2023

But she added that her bigger concern over Mr Ramaswamy was: “I think he has a dangerous foreign policy that we can’t afford”.

The jibe was among several terse exchanges involving Ms Haley, as the candidate with the most polling momentum of the five on stage.

The former ambassador to the UN was also attacked over her hawkish foreign policy by Mr Ramaswamy, who dubbed her “Dick Cheney in three-inch heels” - a reference to George W Bush’s vice president.

The moment was just one of many fiery exchanges - Getty Images

Mr Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur and political newcomer, asked the audience: “Do you want a leader from a different generation who’s going to put this country first, or do you want Dick Cheney in three-inch heels?”

“In which case, we’ve got two of them onstage tonight,” he added, in a jibe at Ron DeSantis, who has been accused of wearing height-boosting shoes.

Ms Haley has often highlighted the fact she is the only woman in the race and made a virtue of Mr Ramaswamy’s jibe over her footwear.

She told her on-stage rivals: “They’re five-inch heels. And I don’t wear them unless you can run in them”.

She added: “They’re not for a fashion statement. They’re for ammunition.”