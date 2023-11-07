Who is Nikki Glaser, the comedian who roasted Jason on Selling Sunset?

Netflix's Selling Sunset season seven brought us everything we didn't know we needed and more. From that very awkward lunch between Chrishell and Marie-Lou, to Bre and Cassandra's surprising feud, to a chaotic cast trip to Mexico, it's been an intense season. But arguably one of our favourite moments in the whole series was Nikki Glaser's iconic roasting of Jason Oppenheim.

Now, full disclosure we love Jason, but Nikki's roasting of his age gap with ex-girlfriend Marie-Lou in episode three, was so funny, even Jason couldn't stop laughing. And fans have been loving the moment too, with many sharing clips of the moment on social media.

So who exactly is this iconic comedian who roasted Jason? Here's everything you need to know about Nikki Glaser.

Who is Nikki Glaser?

Nikki Glaser is a 39-year-old stand-up comedian, television host and actor.

She's been performing stand-up since she was 18 years old and over the years has had two televised comedy specials, one on Comedy Central called 'Perfect' and 'Bangin' on Netflix in 2019.

Nikki also acts and has appeared in Trainwreck, I Feel Pretty, Inside Amy Schumer, Alone Together and Cursed Friends.

Right now Nikki is the host of Max's reality dating series FBOY Island and also hosts her own podcast The Nikki Glaser Podcast. Over the years she's also appeared on numerous TV shows as herself, from competing on Dancing With The Stars, to appearing as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, guest starring on Cooking With Paris and competing on American Ninja Warrior.

Nikki currently has over 1 million followers on Instagram and you can follow her here.

Why is Nikki Glaser on Selling Sunset?

Apart from coming on Selling Sunset to roast Jason, Nikki Glaser was also there to find a new home and enlisted the help of Oppenheim Group agent Chrishell to do so.

In episode three 'House of Horrors' Chrishell explained how both women had the same dancing partner Gleb Savchenko when they appeared on competition reality series Dancing With The Stars (that's the US version of Strictly Come Dancing btw). Nikki competed in 2018 and Chrishell in 2020.

It was Gleb who suggested Chrishell could help Nikki find a new place, with Chrishell telling the Oppenheim Group office: "We actually had the same dance partner on Dancing With The Stars with Gleb, who you guys know.

"So she is looking for a house and Gleb was like 'You need to talk to Chrishell'."

Nikki then proceeded to come into the office, roast Jason about dating Marie-Lou Nurk who is nearly 20 years his junior, and share her requirements for a new home.

Later in the series in episode six, Chrishell tours Nikki around a stunning home where she saves a bee from drowning in the pool and discussed Jason's relationship with Marie-Lou.

That was the last we saw of Nikki in Selling Sunset season seven, but we'd love to see her return for another season. How about a roasting at the reunion?

Selling Sunset season seven is available on Netflix now





