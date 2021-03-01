Nikita Zadorov with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Reuters

Popyrin fired 11 aces and broke serve five times to hand fourth seed Bublik -- who is still searching for his first title -- a fourth defeat in a final. "We put in a lot of hard work in pre-season and it's paying off," Popyrin said in an on-court interview. The 21-year-old, who upset Marin Cilic in the last-four, made a slow start and dropped the opening set but produced an instant response, breaking Bublik's serve three times in the second to hand out a rare bagel.