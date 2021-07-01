Nikita Mazepin Singing a Song Sung Blue About His Current Lot With Haas F1 Team

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Pryson
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Photo credit: Clive Rose - Getty Images
Photo credit: Clive Rose - Getty Images

  • Haas F1 driver Nikita Mazepin is getting used to seeing blue flags on the track this season.

  • The first-year driver's latest claim is that his Haas F1 car is actually heavier than that of his teammate and fellow rookie Mick Schumacher.

  • Schumacher, by the way, has beaten Mazepin in seven of eight races this season. Neither have finished better than 13th.

Nikita Mazepin sounds like a driver who thinks the Formula 1 world, maybe even his own team, is out to get him.

The first-year driver's latest claim is that his Haas F1 car is actually heavier than that of his teammate and fellow rookie Mick Schumacher. Mazepin feels that somehow the deck is stacked against him at Haas.

Schumacher, by the way, has beaten Mazepin in seven of eight races this season. Neither have finished better than 13th.

“I think I did a very good opening lap, I was happy with the positioning, I prepared that very well to know where potentially there could be a bunch of cars, and how to get past them,” said Mazepin after last week's race in Austria. “But when you have a lot of laps, and long straights, and you have a very heavy car compared to the other car in our team it’s very difficult to stay ahead, so I’m not happy.

Photo credit: Dan Istitene - Getty Images
Photo credit: Dan Istitene - Getty Images

“But I’m just waiting for a new one to really have a chance because at the moment I’m just a sitting duck and I do my very best at the beginning and then I’m just a carrot to be caught and unfortunately I was caught, so that’s what it is.”

Haas F1 principal Guenther Steiner confirmed that Mazepin has been racing with a heavier car than his teammate. Steiner told European media outlet The Race that the weight difference “slows him down, but it’s not by a lot. I don’t want to go into the specific weight difference, it’s not very (big)."

That's not the way Mazepin sees things.

"The comment perspective you get from the pit wall is probably very different to if you were driving the car for 73 laps," Mazepin said during a media video conference on Thursday from the site of this weekend's F1 Austrian Grand Prix. "So I think everyone it entitled to think and they could be right, but I’m pretty certain that it does have quite a big impact because it offsets weight distribution and that offsets the setup that you put in the car.

"There are quite a few factors if you go into it from a mechanical perspective. However, I would say on the grand scheme of the things, it’s not unacceptable. It’s just making my life a bit more challenging, but I have a very good team of engineers who are helping me with my rookie to understand how to get it work better."

Photo credit: NurPhoto - Getty Images
Photo credit: NurPhoto - Getty Images

Mazepin has yet to score a point in his brief F1 career. His best finish has been 14th in Azerbaijan. He's finished 19th or 20th in four of the eight races, which has led him to seeing plenty of blue—blue flags being waved by officials directing him to let faster cars pass, that is.

"I really liked our blue color before this F1 season," Mazepin said. "I’m wearing blue (Haas team colors) almost every day of my life, as you can see. But in the race, if you just get caught by one car and you slow down and you go in the marbles and then you try and restart at a certain pace—which is most of the time and you get caught again—you kind of fall into this very awful place.

"The worst thing is when an engineer tells you that there’s five cars within 2 seconds of each other—all (will bring out) blues, and you need to slow down. That’s what happened last weekend. But it is the story this year for me, unfortunately. And I think with a slight increase of pace we could a lot of total race time because we would have less blues, but it didn’t’ work last week. Sometimes races are the way they are."

Mazepin's song sung blue includes a unique personal F1 record this season.

"My personal record is 35 blue flags at Monaco, which is almost double of the grid of everybody who starts," he said. "It’s definitely a challenge to lose as little time as possible on (a blue flag), but I think with the amount of practice that we’ve been getting this year I’m probably going to get good at it very soon."

And, yes, he's still called Maze-Spin by some on social media for his early season spins.

"Just imagine if I didn’t spin a few times in Bahrain, the Maze-Spin wouldn’t be born," he said. "I think the amount of people that probably received a smile on their face is quite a big amount, and I wouldn’t want those people to have a miserable day.

Recommended Stories

  • Kyle Larson wins back-to-back sprint car races in Pennsylvania

    Kyle Larson won Wednesday night's race at Port Royal Speedway.

  • NASCAR Power Rankings: The best Cup drivers heading to Road America

    Find out about the drivers leading the Cup Series this week after Pocono. The next race is Sunday at Road America.

  • Michael McDowell carries experience, fond memories into Road America return

    This year’s Daytona 500 victory wasn’t the first long-awaited triumph in Michael McDowell’s career. Five years ago, the 36-year-old veteran landed another eagerly anticipated win at the site of this weekend’s Cup Series event — Road America. RELATED: Road America weekend schedule | Cup Series standings That 2016 Xfinity Series breakthrough ended a drought of […]

  • Putin accuses US of working with UK to test Russia's defences in HMS Defender incident

    Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, has accused the United States of working with the UK to undermine Russia’s defences. His comments come a week after a British Royal Navy destroyer was harassed by Russian jets and subjected to warning shots after travelling within 12 miles of Crimea’s shoreline, triggering a major confrontation. During his annual marathon call-in show on state television on Wednesday, Mr Putin described the incident as a “provocation” and alleged that a US reconnaissance ai

  • Kirk Herbstreit’s son, Jake, leaves Clemson program

    Looks like one of the Herbstreit twins is moving on from Clemson to other opportunities.

  • Boeing taps former GE executive Brian West as CFO

    West, who will take charge on Aug. 27, spent 16 years at GE, where he served as CFO of its aviation and engine services businesses. His appointment comes as Boeing faces one of the most turbulent periods in its history, marked by a safety crisis followed by rising debt during the pandemic. "I have had the pleasure of working with Brian previously, and he is an exceptional leader," Boeing Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun said in a statement.

  • How Sam Hornish Jr. Played a Role in 2 of Helio Castroneves' Indy 500 Victories

    Hornish jokes how ‘it was probably my fault’ that former teammate Castroneves’ earned his first two Indy 500 triumphs.

  • Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team, including North Carolina race operations

    Ganassi expanded into NASCAR in 2001 and has fielded at least two cars every season since.

  • Boeing Has a New CFO. Here’s What It Means for the Stock.

    Brian West, who will succeed Greg Smith, will have to tackle strengthening the jet maker's balance sheet and figure out how to finance a potential new jet.

  • Trackhouse Racing Team reveals it will acquire Chip Ganassi Racing's NASCAR operation

    When Justin Marks announced the formation of the Trackhouse Racing Team in October of 2020, he promised to be a disruptive and courageous new force in NASCAR. That vision continued on Wednesday with the announcement that the Trackhouse Entertainment Group and Trackhouse Racing will expand its NASCAR Cup Series team by acquiring Chip Ganassi Racing’s […]

  • Astros, Olson, Castellanos finding success with 2 strikes

    For Yuli Gurriel and the Houston Astros, the fight is on when the count gets to two strikes. There is nothing complicated about their success, either. "You got to have pride,” manager Dusty Baker said.

  • Deadly Canadian heatwave still shattering records

    The scorching temperatures in Canada eased slightly on Wednesday but that certainly did not bring any relief.Lytton, a town in central British Columbia, broke Canada's all-time hottest temperature record three times this week - eventually climbing to 121 degrees Fahrenheit. On Wednesday, temperatures were forecast to reach 107 degrees.One government climatologist who described this week’s heatwave as ‘spectacular’ and ‘unprecedented’ says the heatwave still looks this week to erase high temperature marks set decades ago.At least 233 people died in British Columbia between Friday and Monday. According to the provincial Coroners Service - that’s about 100 more deaths than the average four-day period. Across the country, residents are trying to stay safe and beat the heat - some are seeking shade or water, many are seeking air conditioners… and bottles of water are being distributed to those in need The extreme heat has closed schools, driven up natural gas prices, and scorched crops across the Prairies - where farmers grow much of the world's wheat and canola.President of the Alberta Federation of Agriculture, Lynn Jacobson:"So what it means in the long run is the yield is not going to be up to our average. In fact, it could be way below the average in a lot of areas.”The heat dome has stretched beyond Canada, and into the United States.The major Pacific Northwest cities of Portland and Salem in Oregon, and Seattle in Washington, were trapped under a high-pressure dome too… shattering temperature records early this week.

  • Exxon lobbyist pressured lawmakers to remove climate measures from Biden's initial $2 trillion infrastructure plan, report says

    Channel 4 News obtained recordings that revealed an ExxonMobil lobbyist pressured lawmakers to take climate measures out of infrastructure.

  • Tropical Storm Elsa, 5th named storm of season, forms. Will track bring it to Florida?

    Tropical Storm Elsa, a record-breaking fifth named storm of the season, formed early Thursday in the Atlantic, with South Florida in its cone of uncertainty for early next week.

  • NASCAR teams navigating chaotic charter market ahead of 2022

    JR Motorsports has had initial conversations about taking its team to NASCAR's top level, a step up that would be much smoother if it could get its hands on a charter. A charter is essentially the same as a franchise and the 36 that exist guarantee a spot in the 40-car field each week and a larger slice of the money NASCAR contractually owes its participants. Two charters went off the board this month when Kaulig Racing purchased a pair from Spire Motorsports, a team that bought low and stockpiled when potential owners had little interest in NASCAR.

  • Huawei CFO says HSBC emails disprove basis for U.S. extradition claim

    Lawyers fighting the extradition of Huawei's chief financial officer to the United States on Tuesday presented internal emails from British bank HSBC that they said disproved U.S. claims that Huawei misled the bank. CFO Meng Wanzhou's legal team said the emails and documents submitted to a Canadian court showed at least two senior HSBC leaders were aware of connections between Huawei and its Iranian subsidiary, Skycom.

  • Watch Patrick Beverley push Chris Paul in back during timeout, get ejected (video)

    After the Clippers acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Patrick Beverley reportedly said, "The next five years are mine."

  • Tour de France crash: ‘Woman arrested’ after bringing down peloton with cardboard sign

    The women was posing for cameras with a sign apparently oblivious of the riders coming up behind her, and felled the majority of the field in a shocking incident

  • Watch: Phil Mickelson displays some gamesmanship with Bryson DeChambeau as next Match approaches

    Phil Mickelson displayed a bit of gamesmanship toward Bryson DeChambeau during a practice round for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

  • Report: Trail Blazers received less-than-glowing feedback from Spurs on Becky Hammon

    Portland hired Chauncey Billups, not Hammon.