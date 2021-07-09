Bud Light rewards Kucherov with sponsorship after wild press conference

Nikita Kucherov put on a post-game press conference for the ages, and has signed an endorsement deal that aligns with his fun, off-ice interests.

Kucherov went shirtless following the Lightning's Game 5 victory over the Canadiens, ripping Marc-Andre Fleury for winning the Vezina over teammate Andrei Vasilevskiy, then calling out Montreal's fan base for celebrating as if they had won the Cup following Game 4.

The 2019 Hart Trophy winner did it while fuelled by several Bud Lights, and there's plenty more where that came from now after he signed a deal with the beer company.

He may not have a shirt, but he’s got a contract with us. Welcome to the team @86Kucherov!



There will be no press conferences for this announcement. pic.twitter.com/u2j0czHahc — Bud Light (@budlight) July 9, 2021

Kucherov put on a clinic during the postseason, leading all scorers with 32 points. Had Vasilevskiy not submitted a tour-de-force performance, Kucherov would've likely captured the Conn Smythe Trophy.

2020 playoff scoring leader: Nikita Kucherov

2021 playoff scoring leader: Nikita Kucherov



For the first time since 1991 and 1992, the same name sits atop the #StanleyCup Playoffs scoring lead in back-to-back years. #NHLStats: https://t.co/VdjE3MxYOB pic.twitter.com/zhIeLoI73T — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 8, 2021

The dynamic winger capped off one of the best two-year individual runs in hockey history on Wednesday night, and deserves to celebrate (responsibly, of course) with as many Bud Lights as he desires.

Kucherov's antagonizing comments toward the Canadiens' fan base have been polarizing in the hockey world, but count the Yahoo Sports NHL staff among his major fans for injecting some personality into a sport that's often sorely devoid of it, and the deal with Bud Light is a clever way to capitalize on his now-famous remarks.

