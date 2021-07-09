  • Oops!
Bud Light rewards Kucherov with sponsorship after wild press conference

Arun Srinivasan
·Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
Nikita Kucherov put on a post-game press conference for the ages, and has signed an endorsement deal that aligns with his fun, off-ice interests. 

Kucherov went shirtless following the Lightning's Game 5 victory over the Canadiens, ripping Marc-Andre Fleury for winning the Vezina over teammate Andrei Vasilevskiy, then calling out Montreal's fan base for celebrating as if they had won the Cup following Game 4. 

The 2019 Hart Trophy winner did it while fuelled by several Bud Lights, and there's plenty more where that came from now after he signed a deal with the beer company. 

Kucherov put on a clinic during the postseason, leading all scorers with 32 points. Had Vasilevskiy not submitted a tour-de-force performance, Kucherov would've likely captured the Conn Smythe Trophy. 

The dynamic winger capped off one of the best two-year individual runs in hockey history on Wednesday night, and deserves to celebrate (responsibly, of course) with as many Bud Lights as he desires. 

Kucherov's antagonizing comments toward the Canadiens' fan base have been polarizing in the hockey world, but count the Yahoo Sports NHL staff among his major fans for injecting some personality into a sport that's often sorely devoid of it, and the deal with Bud Light is a clever way to capitalize on his now-famous remarks. 

