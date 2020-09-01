Nikita Kucherov leaves Lightning – Bruins Game 5 with possible injury

Lightning star Nikita Kucherov appeared to leave Game 5 with an injury about a period after taking a high stick from Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara.

You can see the moment in the video above. Kucherov left the ice late in the first period after taking that high stick from Chara, but many wondered if Kucherov was forced to stay off the ice after going to the “quiet room.” A period later, that wasn’t so clear. Kucherov left the ice on his own volition during the second period. While it’s uncertain, one would hypothesize that Kucherov was still feeling the effects of that high-sticking.

No doubt, if this is indeed a serious injury, this is huge — whether the Lightning advance to the 2020 Eastern Conference Final, or the Bruins win Game 5 and push this second round series longer. Tampa Bay’s already been dealing with Steven Stamkos‘ injury absence, so losing Kucherov would be significant.

