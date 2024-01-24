Nikita Kucherov with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 01/23/2024
The National Baseball Hall of Fame is welcoming three new members.
Charles McDonald is joined by 11-year NFL vet Marshall Newhouse to give an in-depth preview of this weekend's Conference Championship game matchups by breaking down each offense and how they prepare for the defenses they face. Charles and Marshall start off with looking back at last weekend as they talk about Charles getting called out by Old Takes Exposed for his Detroit Lions draft grade (and how Brad Holmes has built a formidable roster), the guy who looked like Martin Luther King Jr. at the Baltimore Ravens game (and how Lamar is coming into his own as a leader) and Jason Kelce letting loose at the Kansas City Chiefs game (and how the Chiefs defense is still carrying that team through the playoffs). Later, Charles and Marshall start to look ahead at the remaining playoff teams and how their offenses can game plan for the defenses they'll be facing. The duo start off by ranking the remaining four offensive lines (Ravens have the top unit), and what makes Trent Williams such a unique weapon along the offensive line. Charles and Marshall also discuss Brock Purdy and the discourse that's returned around his play, along with how offensive linemen prepare for elite defensive lines like we'll see in the NFC Championship Game this weekend. The defenses on the AFC Championship teams bring a different challenge, as both defensive coordinators bring exotic blitzes. Marshall walks through how offensive lines build a game plan and set protections when they don't know who's coming. The hosts finish off the show by discussing the Green Bay Packers and their amazing season, as we're finally seeing the offense Matt LaFleur wants to run.
The star-studded list of 41 players will need to be cut down to 12.
The McDonald's All-American boys roster has been revealed for the 2024 high school class.
Dalton Del Don breaks down seven players he's excited to draft next fantasy football season.
The Eagles need a new offensive and defensive coordinator.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Brady’s latest praise of Mahomes centered on the comparison of two elite duos but also reminded the NFL world how deeply the Chiefs’ 28-year-old quarterback has earned Brady’s respect.
Scott Pianowski uncovers six players who could be valuable additions to your roster for the stretch run, headlined by a backup goalie getting his chance.
They still have a ways to go to catch some of the titans from the previous generation in terms of longevity, but this could be the newest QB duel that runs the AFC.
In the eyes of the NFL’s strongly opinionated quarterback connoisseurs, this is a playoff landscape featuring two game managers on one side and two game-changers on the other.
Deebo Samuel left the 49ers divisional round game early due to a left shoulder injury.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap each and every game from the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs as they give their instant reactions and takeaways and determine the ramifications for each team. Fitz and Frank start with the Baltimore Ravens turning on the jets in the second half against the Houston Texans, as they appear to be the best team in the NFL as of right now. The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an uninspiring win against the Green Bay Packers, as Brock Purdy had a rough game until coming through in the clutch on the final drive, which leads to a discussion around whether Brock Purdy is carrying the offense or vice versa. The Detroit Lions continue their magical run with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, although Baker Mayfield put up an impressive fight and will likely get a large contract from the Bucs this offseason. Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs knock the Buffalo Bills out of the playoffs yet again, as Fitz thinks Buffalo will be forced to look in the mirror and make major changes this offseason to give themselves a real chance at getting over the hump. Fitz and Frank react to the news that Antonio Pierce will remain the Las Vegas Raiders head coach before giving their Playoff Deliveries presented by Prime: Frank loved how Travis Kelce answered the call and delivered for his team this weekend, while Fitz goes off the rails and picks Jason Kelce, who appeared to enjoy the Chiefs win more than anyone.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes a hard look at the teams who got the boot during the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs to see what they need to do to better their fortunes for the 2024 season.
We may have witnessed the best weekend of football this season. Two instant classics and a storybook run for the ages in Detroit defined a Divisional round that leaves plenty to digest. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down all the long lasting ramifications from each of the four games and look ahead to a speculator slate for Championship Sunday.
Campbell’s first news conference as Lions head coach three years ago raised eyebrows. Now he's showing why he's everything Detroit needs.
Dan Titus examines the fantasy hoops landscape for this week, highlighting his favorite adds to give your team a boost.
The Lions are going to San Francisco.
Kelce partied with Bills fans before sporting Chiefs colors in support of his brother. None of this is particularly appetizing to Eagles fans.
A judge ruled that Terrence Shannon be reinstated on Friday after his arrest and suspension from the program last month.