Nikita Gusev with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Nikita Gusev (New Jersey Devils) with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals, 02/21/2021
Nikita Gusev (New Jersey Devils) with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals, 02/21/2021
Bright sunshine caused glare and poor ice conditions at the outdoor rink at Lake Tahoe, forcing both games to shift to later times.
A long jumper was reduced to tears when officials mistakenly erased her mark after a leap that could have brought her a gold medal at the Spanish athletics championships on Sunday. Maria Vicente, 19, appeared to have recorded a distance above 6.50 metres with her first leap but the mark was rubbed out by two officials in the pit, who believed she had fouled. Replays showed the Catalan athlete, who won gold in the pentathlon on Friday, had not over-stepped the mark and she was given another attempt after officials recognised their mistake.
The NFL rumor mill is picking up. With trade winds blowing and the start of free agency less than a month away, our experts reveal the offseason chatter they want to believe.
Yana Kunitskaya was the underdog heading into UFC Fight Night 185 but pulled off a significant win.
UCLA's gymnastics team is nationally known for their skill and creativity within the sport, but the athletes' sideline support is something extra special. On Feb.
"He could've turned into (The) Undertaker and stood straight up and eat all those shots."
Ohio State took an early lead behind a jumper by sophomore forward E.J. Liddell and a lay-in by senior forward Kyle Young to make it 4-0. Michigan senior guard Eli Brooks nailed a right wing three to cut the lead to 4-3. Back and forth the two teams went, with the score being 9-9 at the under-16 media timeout after an and-one layup by Michigan senior guard Isaiah Livers to knot up the score.
Is it all that odd, Naomi?
Get this man in the dunk contest.
Steven Nguyen pulled off one of the most violent knockouts you'll ever see.
It didn’t take long for Novak Djokovic to make his intentions clear: All that matters to him from here on out is catching Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam standings. “I mean, I don’t feel like I’m old or tired or anything like that,” he said.
Because the Lakers are hard-capped, they essentially get one shot to upgrade the roster. Do they use that shot on Cousins?
See how a potential trade involving Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could impact the first round of the 2021 NFL draft
The battle at catcher in spring training is focused on Gary Sanchez and Kyle Higashioka. But manager Aaron Boone has been impressed by another that got the invite this year to join the team in Tampa: 2020 first-round pick Austin Wells.
Joe Gibbs celebrated his first NASCAR victory as a grandfather, watching from the pits as 18-year-old Ty Gibbs won his Xfinity Series debut Saturday on the road course at Daytona International Speedway.
What do you think of this new mock draft for the Steelers?
The former Heisman winner may be a free agent sooner than later.
What a refreshing sight it was to see Mikaela Shiffrin basking in the afternoon sunlight after another successful day in the Italian Dolomites. After collecting her fourth medal in as many races Saturday by taking bronze in the concluding slalom, the American skier was asked if she was content with how everything went over these two weeks. Hopefully somewhere in these two weeks I can do some good skiing.’
Canadian bantamweight Aiemann Zahabi knocked out Drako Rodriguez with a nasty right hand to snap a two-fight skid.
No. 3 Michigan Wolverines basketball (15-1, 10-1 Big Ten) is set to take on the No. 4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (18-4, 12-4 Big Ten) Sunday afternoon in what is potentially the game of the year in the sport and a contest with plenty of implications on the conference title race.