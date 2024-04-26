Niki Lauda’s burnt helmet from near-fatal accident to fetch up to $60,000 at auction

The burnt helmet worn by Niki Lauda at the Nürburgring in 1976 - SWNS/Bonhams|Cars

The burnt helmet worn by Niki Lauda when he suffered his fiery accident at the Nürburgring in 1976 is being put up for auction by Bonhams at next week’s Miami Grand Prix. It is expected to fetch up to $60,000.

Lauda, who died in 2019, was one of Formula One’s most revered figures, having won the world drivers’ title three times before going on to become an entrepreneur who founded and ran three airlines. The Austrian was also instrumental in Lewis Hamilton’s shock move to Mercedes from McLaren in 2013, in his role as non-executive chairman of Mercedes-Benz motorsport.

Lauda’s second and third world titles were all the more remarkable for the fact that they came after he survived a near-fatal accident at the 1976 German Grand Prix, which left him permanently disfigured.

Lauda's Ferrari burst into flames following a crash at the 1976 German Grand Prix - ATP

Then aged 27, and the reigning world champion, Lauda was leading that year’s championship when his Ferrari 312T2 burst into flames following a crash, nearly killing him after he inhaled toxic fumes. He was famously read the Last Rites in hospital by a priest, an act he later said upset him so much it made him more determined to survive.

Lauda was famously read the Last Rites in hospital by a priest - Getty Images

Lauda not only survived, he made a miraculous comeback just six weeks later at the Italian Grand Prix.

The crash left Lauda permanently disfigured - Getty Images/Bryn Colton

He eventually ended up losing the 1976 world championship to Briton James Hunt, by a solitary point, after he retired two laps into the final race of the season in Japan in torrential conditions. Lauda’s vision had been affected by the accident, which left him with horrendous burns to his head and face, and he had been unable to see clearly. His rivalry with Hunt was the subject of a Hollywood film, Rush, which was released in 2013.

Lauda won his second world title in his final season at Ferrari in 1977, and after a brief period away from the sport he returned to win his third in 1984, midway through a four-year spell with McLaren.

Since 1976, the helmet Lauda wore during that year’s German Grand Prix – originally painted red with ‘Niki Lauda’ lettered in white on both sides, along with logos for Agv, Goodyear and Romerquelle – has been privately held in car and Formula 1 memorabilia collections.

Lauda in his helmet during practice for the 1976 German GP - Getty Images/Paul-Henri Cahier

In a press release, Bonhams said the sale marked the first time the helmet would be publicly available at auction.

A portion of sale proceeds will be donated by the vendor and Bonhams Cars to the Lauda family’s chosen charity, Unicef.

Lukas Lauda, Niki’s son, speaking on behalf of the Lauda family, said: ”We are delighted that our father’s legacy continues to provide help and assistance to those in most need. The challenges faced by Unicef in providing humanitarian aid to children worldwide are enormous, if we can make a small contribution towards improving opportunities for others; we are delighted to do so.”

A front-on view of Lauda's damaged helmet - SWNS/Bonhams|Cars

The helmet will be on display in the Bonhams Cars preview tent at the Miami International Autodrome next week, before the auction on Saturday May 4.

Other helmets going on sale include one worn by Michael Schumacher at the 1997 Italian Grand Prix and another worn by Nigel Mansell during the 1989/1990 season.

Several iconic helmets are being put up for auction by Bonhams - SWNS/Bonhams|Cars

News of the sale comes in the same week that Ayrton Senna’s famous red Honda NSX went up for sale on Auto Trader for £500,000, ahead of the 30th anniversary of the Brazilian’s death.

