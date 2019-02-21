Nike's Colin Kaepernick jersey sells out in hours

Just after noon ET on Wednesday, Colin Kaepernick announced on social media that Nike had released the “Icon Jersey”, an all-black football jersey with a white No. 7 on the front and back and Kaepernick’s name across the shoulders.

“For those true to themselves on and off the field,” Kaepernick wrote on Instagram under a series of photos of individuals of all ages, colors, and sizes wearing the jersey. “Proudly, unapologetically and against all odds. This is only the beginning. #TrueTo7.”

The jerseys were on nike.com for $150 each.

The Kaepernick “Icon” jersey sold out on Nike.com in a matter of hours. (Colin Kaepernick/Instagram)

And roughly 10 hours after announcing the jerseys were available, Kaepernick was on social media again to announce that they’d sold out.

“Thank you to everyone that took time out of their day to pick one up. I am humbled and appreciate all of your continued support,” Kaepernick wrote.

It’s unclear how many jerseys Nike made available this first time.

There are those who still dislike Kaepernick for shining a light on issues of racial injustice and will continue to denigrate him.

But to paraphrase the immortal words of Colorado business owner Stephen Martin, who was forced to close his sporting goods store after he refused to carry any Nike items because of its relationship with Kaepernick, perhaps there are quite a few Kaepernick supporters out there.

