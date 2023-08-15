Nike Weaves a Masterpiece With Air Footscape Woven "Black/Smoke Grey"

Woven shoes are becoming a dominant fall footwear trend, but as per usual, Nike is already ahead of the curve.

Initially released in 2018, Nike is bringing back the Air Footscape Woven, this time in a "Black/Smoke Grey" colorway. Arriving in a completely unique silhouette, the textural sneaker boasts an upper wrapped in black faux fur. The soft and fuzzy material is interrupted with a grey braided fabric. Concrete-colored laces hold the shoe together, coordinating with the embroidered tongue and branding on the heel. The entire sneaker sits on a matching "Smoke Grey" rubber outsole.

While Nike has not confirmed any details surrounding the release of the latest sneaker, the Air Footscape Woven in "Black/Smoke Grey" is expected to hit shelves in women's sizing via Nike and select retailers in the coming months at a price of $150 USD.