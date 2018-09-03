Nike unveils striking new Colin Kaepernick ad campaign

Colin Kaepernick once again will not be suiting up anywhere as the NFL begins a new season, but his impact continues to be felt after Nike unveiled him as the face of a new advertising campaign.

Kaepernick on Monday posted a photo to his Instagram and Twitter accounts featuring a black-and-white close-up of his face overlaid with an inspirational message: "Believe in Something. Even if it means sacrificing everything". The Nike logo and "Just Do It" slogan are below.

As the picture quickly went viral, ESPN reported Kaepernick will be the face of the 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" campaign, while CBS Sports said a shoe and apparel launch is soon to come, accompanied by a multi-platform advertising push.

The timing of the campaign appears significant given its unveiling comes three days before the start of the NFL's 2018 season. Nike is the official team apparel supplier to the NFL.

Controversy exploded around the quarterback during the 2016 season when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and perceived injustice.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017 and has not found work in the NFL since, though the 30-year-old reportedly engaged in discussions with a few teams this offseason.

Last November Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL in which he alleged that league owners colluded to keep him from signing with another team. An NFL request to dismiss the case was denied last month, meaning there is sufficient evidence for it to go to trial.