Nike unveiled a sneaker colorway WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu and it looks fantastic
Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 WNBA playoffs.
To celebrate Virgil Abloh's 'Figures of Speech' exhibit in the Brooklyn Museum.
Watching Peyton and Eli Manning and Shannon Sharpe react to the ending in real time shows the genius of the ManningCast format.
We've heard stories about Larry Bird's legendary on-court trash talk, but our John Tomase recently discovered a highlight video from the 1986 NBA All-Star game that features real-time audio of the Celtics legend doing his thing.
There are plenty of names being bandied about as the next head coach at Nebraska. Here are some coaches who could be a decent fit.
Former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike Martz already seems to have made up his mind about Trey Lance.
A controversy emerged on Sunday regarding whether Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett properly executed a clock-killing spike with 13 seconds to play, setting up the eventual game-winning 58-yard field goal. Panthers coach Matt Rhule argued that Brissett committed intentional grounding by not immediately spiking the ball. “I started screaming, ‘Intentional grounding, 10-second runoff, game’s about to [more]
Former Giants catcher Buster Posey taught a young Josh Allen a valuable lesson about being a professional athlete.
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season was full of surprises. Here are the latest power rankings as the league returned.
Nebraska faces a challenging situation in its search to replace Scott Frost. The school has pedigree and money. But who are the candidates it can get?
Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette delivered a huge hit on Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons on Sunday night, giving Tom Brady enough time to throw a long bomb to Julio Jones. It was a great play by Fournette, but not everyone liked it. Bills pass rusher Von Miller wrote on Twitter this morning that the [more]
Jimmy Walker quietly stepped away from the PGA Tour in April, not sure whether it was lingering effects of Lyme disease or mounting frustration — probably both — that led to the decision. The Saudi riches didn't land at his door in San Antonio, and Walker isn't sure he would have been interested. Walker watched from the sidelines, not begrudging anyone who chose to go to the rival league.
In order to make room for your Week 2 waiver wire additions, you have to know who to drop. 4for4's Jennifer Eakins runs down her list of players rostered in too many leagues.
Utah Jazz CEO, Danny Ainge, and GM, Justin Zanik, hosted a press conference on Monday to discuss the major moves they made this offseason, and Ainge was frank about why the front office decided to blow up the roster. “What I saw during the season was a group of players that really didn’t believe in
These players could help your lineup in Week 2 and beyond.
Denny Carter dissects Week 1 injuries and player usage to find the best waiver additions headed into Week 2. (Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)
Brothers. Gotta love 'em. Eli Manning offers a reminder of how the Indianapolis Colts and Peyton Manning went their separate ways.
The yell leader said he knew “half of their football team can barely even read the name on their jerseys, let alone read a map.” | Opinion
Davante Adams is off to a strong start with the Raiders. See where he and others land in our fantasy analysts' WR rankings for Week 2.
There were several upsets in college football's Week 2 leading to some major changes in the latest bowl projections.