Nike suspends endorsement of Texans QB Deshaun Watson

One of the key points throughout the flurry of sexual assault lawsuits filed against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was that no one had dropped him from their endorsements. However, that particular fact is starting to change

According to Jabari Young of CNBC, Nike released a statement indicating they will be suspending their endorsement of Watson as the lawsuits and investigations from the Houston Police Department and the NFL unfold.

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation,” the statement from Nike read.

Nike is also the official outfitter of the NFL.

Watson has had 22 women file lawsuits against him alleging sexual assault. April 6 saw one of the women speak publicly at a press conference with the attorney representing her and the other 21 women, Tony Buzbee.

The three-time Pro Bowler is represented by Rusty Hardin, who has previously represented other former NFL stars including Adrian Peterson and Warren Moon.