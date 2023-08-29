Nike Stays Neutral With Air Max 1 "Light Orewood Brown/Obsidian"

Nike is getting ready for fall as the iconic sneaker brand is dropping the Air Max 1 in an autumnal colorway -- "Light Orewood Brown/Obsidian."

The chunky shoe opts for a neutral palette, welcoming sail for its base shade. The titular light orewood brown touches overlays, while light ultramarine covers the Swooshes and suede mudguards. Burnt orange mirrors the seasonal foliage, appearing on the eyelets and branding on the heel. The warm hue also finds itself on the tri-colored sole, boasting a splash of obsidian on the rear. The familiar Air Max 1 bubble sits snuggle inside of a sail midsole.

Mark your calendars as the Nike Air Max 1 "Light Orewood Brown/Obsidian" will be released on September 8 via Nike online and in-stores for $160 USD.