How Nike have sparked fresh tensions with Barcelona

The relationship between La Liga giants Barcelona and sporting manufacturer Nike has this weekend taken a turn for the worse.

This comes amid confirmation of an alarming error on the part of the latter.

Relations between Barca and Nike, of course, had only very recently returned to a state of normality, following a lengthy dispute which ultimately culminated in matters being taken to court.

After the Blaugrana took into serious consideration affording their kit manufacturing rights to Puma, the parties sat down for fresh discussions over the terms of a new long-term contract.

The understanding is that as much remain very much on track, with an announcement regarding Barcelona’s renewal with Nike expected to be forthcoming in short order.

As alluded to above, though, just when the two parties appeared to have put their differences aside, fresh tension has been sparked.

As per a report from Diario AS:

‘An error in the design of the Spotify logo has thrown back the first shipment of shirts that the club hoped to sell this summer.’

The Camp Nou brass were hopeful of having their first batch of jerseys for the 2024/25 campaign up for sale already, eager to take advantage of the tourism in Catalunya’s capital over the course of the summer.

A manufacturing error at Nike, however, has seen the operation delayed, ‘a fact that does not contribute to good harmony’.

AS even go on to suggest that the issue could culminate in Hansi Flick’s squad being forced to take to the pitch for their first pre-season fixtures donning last-season’s jerseys.

Conor Laird | GSFN