Nike Reveals New Football Cleats Ahead of Super Bowl 54

Ahead of the highly anticipated sporting event that is the Super Bowl on Sunday, Nike has revealed a new high-performance football cleat that isn’t just for athletes taking the field at the Hard Rock Stadium this weekend.

This Nike Vapor Edge cleat is jam-packed with the brand’s latest technology for ballers to perform at their highest level. The upper features a seamless one-piece design with its Flyknit to fit like a second skin wrapping 360 degrees around the foot. Additional details include red Swoosh branding emblazoned on the lateral side of the cleat. According to the brand, this design is a direct response to feedback from players who want a cleat that feels like a sock with spikes.

The Nike Vapor Edge also provides instant propulsion, power transfer and responsiveness with its ultra-light, aerodynamic cleat thanks to its independent traction pods placed underneath portions of the wearer’s foot.

The latest Nike Vapor Edge will officially release on Nike.com as well as at select Nike Sportswear retailers on Sunday.

In related news, Jordan Brand is also releasing a special colorway of the Air Jordan 10 inspired by Miami, the host city of Super Bowl 54.

