10 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread Week 3
10 best predictions for the big weekend of college football. Best bets and picks for Week 3's Saturday games.
10 best predictions for the big weekend of college football. Best bets and picks for Week 3's Saturday games.
Soldiers took one family's men from Bucha shortly after the invasion of Ukraine. Their story mirrors that of thousands thought to have been sent to Russia.
Bob Chapek has one line the Walt Disney Co. won't cross (even though it would make a boatload of money).
The 23rd ranked Pitt Panthers know they are in for a battle Saturday night when they travel to Kalamazoo to take on Western Michigan. The Panthers saw firsthand what the Broncos are capable of last season, when Western Michigan came into Pittsburgh and beat Pitt 44-41. The Broncos racked up over 500 yards of offense on the way to the upset win.
Virginia Tech vs Wofford game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 3 game on Saturday, September 17
Nick Saban doesn't have to give his players a history lesson. The second-ranked Crimson Tide (2-0), who tumbled from the top spot after barely surviving against Texas, host the Warhawks (1-1) on the heels of a huge week for ULM's Sun Belt Conference brethren.
The Cleveland Cavaliers recently acquired Donovan Mitchell via trade, and Mitchell said Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow reached out to him.
Monahan talked up an upcoming series for her podcast, "All Each Other Has."
Give for Good Louisville underway: How to give to 500+ local organizations
More than 10,000 people on Thursday tuned into a YouTube video feed giving live updates about a miles-long queue snaking through central London to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth. The YouTube broadcast tracking the queue to Westminster Hall, where the queen's body will lie in state until Monday, had over 12,000 users watching it live as of 1530 GMT. The total number of people who might have viewed the queue tracking video, created by the British government's culture department, could be significantly higher, with the broadcast having begun hours earlier on Thursday morning.
Broadway star joining Louisville Orchestra for event
Patrick Burnham leads a roundtable discussion as we preview Friday's game between Florida State and Louisville (7:30 p.m. on ESPN), outline some keys to a Seminoles win and give thoughts on the weekend's games.
On Wednesday, Panthers HC Matt Rhule highlighted that his offense averaged 7.7 yards per play over a 35-minute span in Week 1. Twitter, in turn, did not react kindly.
Use these living room paint ideas to create striking visual effects using the latest colors and trends
You spent the offseason believing they would lead you to a bigger reward, and this is what you got Sunday?
Learn how to paint wood furniture for a flawless finish to update any piece
It’s time for the state to invest more, for the sake of future generations. [Opinion]
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't a big fan of Tom Brady. He says the ex-New England Patriots quarterback showed him "zero respect" and wouldn't shake his hand after games.
‘Other than when I was 12 years old I have never cheated in a tournament with prize money,’ Hans Niemann says
Your Thursday Night Football viewing experience is about to change. Amazon Prime – the streaming service arm of the Jeff Bezos’ retailing behemoth – begins streaming Thursday night NFL games with tonight’s Chargers-Chiefs tilt in Kansas City and will continue to for the next 15 weeks.
It was another wild college football weekend. Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg address the dramatic games and events in our College Football Fix podcast.