10 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread Week 3

More than 10,000 people on Thursday tuned into a YouTube video feed giving live updates about a miles-long queue snaking through central London to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth. The YouTube broadcast tracking the queue to Westminster Hall, where the queen's body will lie in state until Monday, had over 12,000 users watching it live as of 1530 GMT. The total number of people who might have viewed the queue tracking video, created by the British government's culture department, could be significantly higher, with the broadcast having begun hours earlier on Thursday morning.