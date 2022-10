Nike releases Denver Broncos special edition Nike Air Pegasus 39, here’s how to buy

It’s that time of the year again when Nike releases their Special Edition NFL Team sneakers. The Denver Broncos have once again made the list and will be included in the release on Wednesday.

This year Nike has chosen the Air Pegasus 39 which is a popular shoe amongst runners, and what better way to support your Denver Broncos than with this uber-popular Pegasus sneaker?

We’re told that this year that NFL stock is lower than in previous years, so it will sell out quickly and we wouldn’t want you to miss out on these Denver Broncos Air Pegasus 39 sneakers.

These Nike Air Pegasus sneakers are unisex and you can see a size chart for both men and women here. These are available this morning at 10 a.m. ET and are only $139.99.

Denver Broncos special edition Nike Air Pegasus 39 - $139.99

