Watch the Colin Kaepernick 'Just Do It' Nike ad that's causing all the commotion

Nike reportedly will run the commercial during NFL games throughout the season with Colin Kaepernick as one of the faces of the "Just Do It" campaign.

Colin Kaepernick is the new face of Nike's 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign.

On Wednesday, Kaepernick tweeted out the Nike advertisement video with the caption "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt" The video is narrated by Kaepernick and will be played during NFL games, all season long.

Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/x5TnU7Z51i — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 5, 2018

This is a commercial #Nike is planning to run during #NFL games all season long. (I'm reporting this. Not speculating it. *cough*) https://t.co/ieZhSHy5zV — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 5, 2018

Despite not playing in the NFL since 2016, Nike has continued to pay Kaepernick as part of their endorsement partnership.

"We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward," Nike's vice president of brand for North America, Gino Fisanotti, said in a statement to ESPN.

Nike reportedly will release a signature Kaepernick shoe and clothing line. Kaepernick currently is suing NFL owners for conspiring to keep him out of the league from him kneeling during the national anthem as a protest against social and racial injustices.

Story Continues

This past Thursday, mediator Stephen Burbank announced that the former 49ers quarterback's complaint against the 32 owners can go forward to trial.



