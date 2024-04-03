Nike Will Release Its First Wembanyama Sneaker in May

Victor Wembanyama is widely expected to get his first signature sneaker within the next year, but before that happens a special edition of the GT Hustle 2 will mark the rookie phenom’s first shoe release.

The GT Hustle 2 “Alien” was debuted by Wembanyama while playing in the Rising Stars game during NBA All-Star weekend and is based on a nickname given to him by LeBron James. An alien logo on the heel and insole is modeled after the mark the 20-year-old Frenchman has since taken to drawing on his sneakers throughout the season.

Appearing a top a solid black base, the sneaker’s green and black overlays feature a nebula graphic. Both the shoe laces and midsole are also black with green speckling to give the appearance of a less dense cross-section of the universe, and the translucent green outsole glows in the dark with “Be unique every day” written across the two shoes.

Leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft in which Wembanyama was the highest rated prospective no. 1 pick since James, the elder superstar said: “We’re labeling like this unicorn thing — everybody’s been a unicorn over the last few years. But he’s more like an alien — no one has seen anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and as graceful as he is on the floor.”

Wembanyama has spoken on his fondness of the moniker, and Nike has also leaned into it for its marketing of the young sensation after reportedly signing him to a $100-million endorsement deal. The GT Hustle 2 has also been the model of choice for Wembanyama throughout his rookie season.

Victor Wembanyama’s Nike GT Hustle 2 “Alien” will release May 3 through Nike and select third-party retailers. Pricing is set at $170.

Wembanyama Nike GT Hustle 2 Alien

About the Author:

Ian Servantes is a Senior Trending News Editor for Footwear News specializing in sneaker coverage. He’s previously reported on streetwear and sneakers at Input and Highsnobiety after beginning his career on the pop culture beat. He subscribes to the idea that “ball is life” and doesn’t fuss over his kicks getting dirty.

