Nike re-release classic Brazil shirt for Copa America

Nike have re-released the classic 1998 Brazil shirt for this summer’s Copa America.

The shirt was worn by the likes of Ronaldo Nazario, Rivaldo and Roberto Carlos during the South American nation’s run to the World Cup final in France and has been a firm favourite of shirt collectors ever since.

Brazil might have fallen just short in that tournament, as Zinedine Zidane scored twice in a 3-0 win for the French at the Stade de France, but the iconic yellow colours have rarely looked better.

In following the increasing trend of retro and nostalgic looks, Nike have brought back the classic shirt of the five-time world champions as Brazil prepare to kick off their 2024 Copa America campaign.

Nike have re-released the incredible ’98 Brazil National Team jersey and it is just beautiful 🤩🇧🇷 📸 @nikefootball pic.twitter.com/JDDDNjHBxb — OneFootball (@OneFootball) June 21, 2024

Brazil take on Costa Rica in their first fixture of the tournament on Tuesday June 25, as the Selecao search for a 10th continental title.

Those interested in the re-released shirt will have to pay a fair sum, however, with the jersey retailing at £124.99 in the United Kingdom.

