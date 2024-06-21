📸 Nike re-release classic Brazil 1998 World Cup jersey 🇧🇷

The 1998 World Cup was a memorable one.

Before it began, Nike produced this brilliant TV commercial featuring the Brazil team kicking a ball around an airport.

And Brazil took their joga bonito to the tournament in France, making it all the way to the final only to lose to the hosts after an unfortunate illness on the eve of the game ruled star striker Ronaldo out.

Nevertheless, the Verde Amarela captured the world’s imagination that summer, and now Nike have honoured that team by re-releasing their iconic jersey.

Nike have re-released the incredible '98 Brazil National Team jersey and it is just beautiful 🤩🇧🇷 📸 @nikefootball pic.twitter.com/JDDDNjHBxb — OneFootball (@OneFootball) June 21, 2024

If you want to cop one we’re warning you, they aren’t cheap, priced at €149.99 on the Nike website!

But there are few better jerseys you could add to your collection than this one.